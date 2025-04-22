UNDP official elaborates on activities in Iran

TEHRAN – Currently, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) activities in Iran are centered around four key areas, including social and economic welfare, health, environment, and disaster risk reduction, Ayshanie Medagangoda-Labé, the resident representative ad interim for UNDP in Iran, has said.

The official made the remarks addressing the ceremony held on the occasion of 20 years of UNDP and Welfare Organization partnership, Mehr news agency reported.

“One of the main tasks of the United Nations Development Program is to promote successful models from other countries and introduce them to the Welfare Organization. We always try to secure the necessary financial resources to support activities being carried out in Iran.”

The top priorities of the UNDP in the economic, social welfare area include conducting research, supporting micro and small enterprises, and improving the social and economic well-being of at-risk groups, like female heads of households and vulnerable youth, the official noted.

Health is the second work area, which involves combating communicable and non-communicable diseases. Here, the UNDP works closely with other UN agencies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The third area is the environment. The UNDP is trying to protect the country’s natural resources, wetlands, and biodiversity. It also assists in addressing climate change impacts through complying with international standards.

The official went on to say that in the energy sector, the focus is on using renewable resources. Currently, Iran is just using one percent of its potential capacity in renewable energies such as solar, wind, and water.

“We hope to be able to utilize domestic and international capacities to develop solar energy in different centers, such as health,” Medagangoda-Labé said.

The fourth area of the UNDP activities in the country is disaster risk reduction. The successful experience in reducing sand and dust storms is a typical example of cooperation in this sector, the official further noted.

Recent collaborations

In March, the Department of Environment (DOE) and the UNDP signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enhance the country’s capacity to address air pollution using new technologies.

“Access to special [air] pollution monitoring systems provided by the United Nations Development Office can contribute to solving the country’s environmental problems, particularly air pollution, more effectively,” the head of the DOE, Shina Ansari, said on the sidelines of the signing ceremony.

UNDP in Iran is committed to continuing to support efforts in Iran to strengthen economic resilience, reduce emissions, and achieve a sustainable energy future.

It actively supports the country’s transition to renewable energy and improved energy efficiency. To support long-term sustainability, UNDP developed an energy efficiency certificate framework, approved by the Economic Council, and equipped laboratories and vocational training centers to improve skills in the clean energy sector.

Iran has significant potential for renewable energy, with 60,000 MW of solar capacity and 30,000 MW of wind potential. National targets aim to install 30,000 MW of renewable energy by 2030 and reduce power consumption by 10,000 MW. However, challenges such as energy intensity remain, the UN website announced in a press release on January 28.

MT/MG



