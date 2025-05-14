Iranian team wins medals at 25th Asian Physics Olympiad

TEHRAN – The Iranian students participating in the 25th edition of the Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) 2025 have managed to grab a silver medal and six bronze medals.

APhO is an annual Physics competition for high school students from countries across Asia and Oceanic regions.

Hosted by Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, the competition was held from May 4 to 12. The event attracted some 240 students from 30 countries, including Iran, South Korea, India, Japan, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Singapore.

Countries around the world send a team of eight students and two leaders to represent them, and their knowledge and skills in physics are tested through two tests; one practical laboratory and the other theoretical written.

Milad Mohammadi grabbed the silver medal, while Arya Zarabi, Mohammad-Hassan Golabdar, Mohammad-Mehdi Keshavarzi, Mohammad-Mehdi Aqahosseini, Mohammad-Hassan Sadeqinejad, and Ilia Qashaei won the bronze medals.

APhO originates from the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO). APhO started in the year 2000 in Indonesia with 10 participating countries, and in 2024, the participating countries and territories grew to 24 countries.

The event is a regional platform for students who are passionate about Physics and who are talented, creative, and analytical to solve complex and challenging problems on Physics, which are widely recognized in the scientific community.

The competition is divided into 2 sections, a 5-hour theoretical examination, and a 5-hour laboratory experiment, consisting of either one or two experiments.

Iran world’s third top country in intl. Olympiads

Iranian students won two silver and two bronze medals, ranking fourth at the Turkic International Mathematics Olympiad (TIMO) held from April 17 to 22, in Antalya.

TIMO is an international event that is open to students from grades 3 to 12. The competition is held in two rounds, including the preliminary and global rounds.

Parnian Heydarian and Anusha Abdi grabbed silver medals and won the world star awards, while Fatemeh Mazini and Ava Dejagah won bronze medals.

Attending several international Olympiads in 2024, Iranian students managed to win 10 gold medals, 10 silver medals, and two bronze medals, ranking third globally.

The United States and China ranked first and second, respectively. South Korea and India both ranked fourth, ISNA reported.

Iranian students grabbed a gold medal, two silver medals, and a bronze medal at the 36th IOI, ranking 9th among 96 countries. Egypt hosted the event in September 2024.

In a remarkable achievement, Iranian students won five gold medals, ranking first in the 17th IOAA, which was held in August 2024 in Vassouras, state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Over 250 students from 57 countries participated in the event.

Five Iranian students who attended the 54th International Physics Olympiad managed to win a gold medal and four silver medals, improving the country’s ranking from 17th in 2023 to fourth.

The 54th edition of the IPhO was held in July 2024 in the city of Isfahan.

A total of 200 elite students from 47 countries participated in the nine-day event, IRNA reported.

Iran grabbed one gold medal and three silver medals at the 56th IChO which was held in Saudi Arabia in July. The IChO 2024 was held under the slogan ‘Building Connections Together’.

