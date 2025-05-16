Iran’s monthly road transit rises 6%, hits 1.2m tons

TEHRAN - Iran reported the transit of over 1.2 million tons of goods by road during the first month of the Persian calendar year (March 20 – April 20), reflecting a six percent year-on-year rise in total cross-border freight activity, according to the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization.

Javad Hedayati, Director General of the Transit Bureau at the organization, said on Thursday that 1.23 million tons of transit cargo moved across Iran in the mentioned month, facilitated by more than 54,500 trips by international freight carriers.

In the same period, 186,000 tons of imported goods entered Iran through 8,400 shipments, while 1.5 million tons of exports exited the country via 43,000 outbound trips, he added.

Altogether, import, export, and transit freight volumes recorded in April showed a six percent increase compared to the same month last year.

Hedayati noted that Iran currently operates 26 border terminals across 12 provinces. The country’s international freight sector includes around 40,000 transport vehicles and 51,000 drivers.

He also reported that 1,870 international freight companies are active in the country, alongside 59 passenger transport firms and branch offices.

