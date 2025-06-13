Iran urges emergency UN Security Council meeting, vows response to Israeli strikes

TEHRAN – Iran has formally demanded an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council following the “blatant act of aggression” by Israel.

In a letter submitted by its Permanent Mission to the UN, Tehran condemned the Israeli attacks and urged the Security Council to convene urgently to address the violations of Iranian sovereignty.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to these cowardly and unlawful acts in a decisive, proportionate, and deterrent manner, at a time and place of its choosing,” the letter stated.

It went on to affirm that defending Iran’s territorial integrity, national security, and citizens is a fundamental and non-negotiable right.

“The Zionist regime will pay a heavy price for this aggression and its strategic miscalculation.”

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces; Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC); Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters; Dr. Fereydoun Abbasi, former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization; and Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, a leading nuclear physicist and academic, were all confirmed killed in the attack.