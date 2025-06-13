Iran starts missile attacks on Israel as Leader addresses the nation

TEHRAN – In retaliation to Israel’s illegal attacks on Iran on Friday morning, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic started firing missiles at Israel at Friday night.

In the initial step, 100 missiles were fired at Israel from Shiraz.

TV footages show that Israel’s capital Tel Aviv is in disarray and people are seeking shelter as ballistic missiles are raining down on the occupied territories.

BBC News showed that a building in Tel Aviv was on fire.

Israel's war ministry is among the targets that Iran is firing missiles at. ISNA reported that different layers of air defense system have failed to abort Iranian missiles.

The legitimate retaliatory attacks by Iran's military is called "Operation True Promise 3".

The missile and drone attacks on the Zionist regime began as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution was addressing the Iranian nation, promising that the Iranian Armed Forces will create a "miserable" situation for the occupation regime.

"Definitely, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic will deal a great blow to the evil enemy," the Leader added.

Prior to starting the retaliatory attack on Israel, Iran's new IRGC chief Mohammad Pakpour said the "doors of hell" will be opened to Israel. Pakpour also said Iran's attacks will be "bitter and painful".

Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also said the Zionist regime started the war but it is Iran that will decide about its end.

Israel launched surprise attacks on Iran at early morning on Friday, killing a numebr of military commanders and two nuclear scientists. Israel also attacked Iran's Fordo and Natanz nuclear enrichment facilities. The attack by Israel came just hours after the IAEA Board of Governors approved an anti-Iran resolution based on a report by IAEA director general chief Rafael Grossi, who is widely considered an agent of Israel.

Grossi claimed that Iran is not complying with its nucelar obligations while the commitments that he was talking about are related to the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) that was abolished by Donald Trump in his first term as president in May 2018, and the European trio - Britain, France and German- did not honor their commitments under the deal.

Though Israel started its attack on Iran early in the morning, it continued its attacks throughout Friday. Three Israeli fighter jets were downed and an Israeli female pilot was taken prisoner.