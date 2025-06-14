Promising Iranian equestrian martyred alongside family in Israeli airstrike 

Tehran - Mehdi Pouladvand, a rising star in Iranian equestrian sports and member of Alborz Province’s team, was martyred along with his family in an Israeli airstrike targeting residential areas in Iran early Friday.

In a brutal and indiscriminate assault by the Zionist regime on civilian neighborhoods in Iran, Pouladvand was martyred along with his father, mother, and sister.

Pouladvand’s father, a disabled war veteran, also lost his life in the attack. The tragic incident has deeply shaken Iran’s sports community and the people of Alborz Province, who have expressed outrage and grief over the deliberate targeting of non-military sites.

The Iranian Equestrian Federation and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs issued statements condemning the attack and extending condolences to Pouladvand’s relatives and teammates. Social media users have also voiced their anger and sorrow, with many highlighting the inhumane nature of Israel’s assault on civilians.

The airstrikes, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, reportedly hit multiple residential zones across the country, leaving a number of civilians and public figures dead or wounded.

This latest act of aggression comes amid escalating tensions between Iran and the Israeli regime and has drawn widespread condemnation both domestically and internationally against Zionist regime.