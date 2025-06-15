Worldwide public condemnation pours in after Israeli strikes on Iran

TEHRAN –People from all walks of life have held rallies in different countries, condemning Israeli strikes on Iran, which led to the killing of many civilians, scientists, and prominent figures, as well as top military commanders.

Israel's attacks against Iran have brought widespread condemnation around the world, including in England, Pakistan, the United States, Yemen, South Korea, and India.

Gathered on Saturday afternoon, protestors at London's Parliament Square chanted ‘stop bombing Iran’, ‘stop arming Israel’, and ‘stop genocide’.

Demonstrators also called on Western countries, particularly the UK, to stop supporting Israel and take immediate action to end war crimes against Iran and other nations in the region.

Thousands gathered in the main provinces of Pakistan, including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other cities on Friday afternoon, condemning Israel’s aggression against Iran while expressing solidarity with the country, Hawzah News reported.

On Friday, protesters in New York, carrying the Iranian flag, denounced “Israel’s” attacks on Iran and demanded an end to U.S. taxpayer money being used to support war efforts, according to Al Mayadeen.

People in Chicago reacted to ongoing strikes, urging the government to end its support for Israel. Demonstrators were holding Iranian and Palestinian flags, as well as placards saying, ‘hands off Iran’, ‘why is it OK for Israel to have nuclear weapons (up to 300), & not for Iran?’, ‘Netanyahu is a war criminal’, and ‘NO Iran war’.

Yemenis also took to the streets of the capital, Sana’a, voicing support for the Iranian people and condemning Israel’s aggression.

Nearly a million Yemenis rallied in support of Iran, following an unprovoked Israeli military attack against Iran.

In this demonstration, the message was clear: ‘You mess with Iran, you mess with Yemen’. The protestors said they are confident that Iran will respond firmly and decisively against aggression. They called on the Yemeni army to take a decisive military stance in support of Iran.

Resistance from Iran, Gaza, and Yemen stands united against the enemies of Islam, they said. They vowed to make Israel pay a heavy price for its crimes, saying that retaliation is no longer a threat; it is a promise.

In South Korea, the supporters of Iran protested outside the Israeli embassy.

While American officials have stressed that they did not participate militarily in strikes, many argued that the U.S. involvement cannot be denied, demonstrators said.

They stressed that “the attack would not have happened without the approval of the United States. So just because Trump said he was not involved in this attack, we should not expect the U.S. to act as some kind of mediator.”

With the U.S. unconditional support of Israel, U.S. wars are expanding, they added.

Moreover, a delegation of social and political Indian activists, in a meeting with the Iranian Consul General Hasan Mohseni Fard at the Iranian consulate in Mumbai, discussed and condemned the recent Israeli aggression on Iran and supported the right of Iran to defend itself.

Mohseni Fard said that Iran had given a fitting reply and had succeeded in targeting more than 150 strategic and military targets within Israel.

Remarkably, Iran also succeeded in destroying two U.S. state-of-the-art F-35 fighters by using its indigenously manufactured surface-to-air missiles, which itself is a major blow to the U.S. hegemony.

He also said that Israel was backed in its aggression by the U.S., the UK, and other NATO allies.

The delegation extended its support to the Iranian nation in their struggle against Zionist Israel and U.S. aggression and hegemony.

The Consul General said that India and Iran have ancient ties, and there is a lot of goodwill for each other, and the relationship must grow stronger.

They said it is necessary to bring out the facts of the current situation and exchange and share information. They have decided to plan a series of interactions and programmes to take the process forward.

MT/MG