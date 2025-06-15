Suicide drone attack reported at Mashhad airport

TEHRAN- Two explosions rocked Mashhad on Sunday evening, with air defense systems activated near 17 Shahrivar Street and a fire breaking out at Mashhad International Airport. Initial reports indicate a suicide drone was responsible for the airport attack, raising security concerns.

At approximately 18:30 local time, air defense units responded to hostile activity near 17 Shahrivar Street in Mashhad, triggering explosions and thick smoke visible across the area. Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud blasts followed by the activation of air defense systems.

Simultaneously, Mashhad International Airport experienced a fire caused by an explosion. According to informed sources, a suicide drone was behind the attack on the airport, which led to the ignition of a decommissioned aircraft at the end of the runway. Authorities confirmed that the airport’s operational facilities and runways were not damaged, and full security remains in place.

Local officials have not yet disclosed further details or possible casualties. Security forces continue to investigate the incidents while maintaining heightened alertness in the city.

Mashhad, Iran’s second-largest city and a key religious and transportation hub, rarely faces such security threats, making these events particularly alarming for residents and travelers. The situation remains fluid, with updates expected as investigations proceed.