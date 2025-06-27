Standing with Iran: The diaspora’s unwavering protests

MONTREAL – This past weekend, I had the honor of joining hundreds of people from the Global South and fellow Iranian-Canadians in demonstrations condemning the war on Iran and standing against the aggression of the Zionist regime.

Though a temporary pause in hostilities—halting the U.S. and child-killing regime’s assault on our homeland—we must still reflect on what these twelve days revealed about Iranians abroad.

From the moment the attacks began, Iranian peace activists—who have long faced hostility from anti-Iran lobbies in Europe, Canada, and the U.S. for their opposition to war and sanctions—mobilized forcefully.

They condemned the aggression while demanding neutrality from their governments. Despite immense pressure that could have silenced any movement, activists from all walks of life organized protests across the globe. Meanwhile, Iranians in Europe worked to establish independent groups, amplifying their voices in political spheres.

Though anti-Iran lobbies had spent years trying to fracture the diaspora, Iranian communities—armed with alliances among anti-war advocates and global justice movements—stunned their enemies with massive, unified demonstrations. From London, Paris, and Berlin to Montreal, Toronto, and Sydney, thousands took to the streets, transcending political and cultural differences. Iranian flags, a symbol of defiance, waved proudly as chants of "Hands Off Iran!" and " Iran, Iran!" echoed worldwide.

Many organizers were second-generation immigrants, raised abroad yet deeply connected to their homeland. While Iran’s defenders needed no external support, the diaspora’s outcry sent a clear message: no matter where we live or our differences, we stand unshaken on the issue of Iran.

Alongside global freedom fighters, we demand not only an end to war but also solidarity with the Global South—until occupation and genocide in Palestine are eradicated. Our bond with Iran is unbreakable. Our resolve is unwavering.

