Cultural heritage ministry plans to hold Mehregan Festival

TEHRAN--Mehregan Festival is the second largest celebration of ancient Iran after Nowruz, said Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage Ali Darabai, adding: “We are considering holding this world-recorded celebration on a public scale.”

Pointing to the arrival of the Iranian month of Mehr, he said that Mehregan Festival is a symbol of kindness, friendship, and gratitude, which is associated with the autumnal equinox and the harvest season.

This ritual was jointly inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List by Iran and Tajikistan in 2024, he mentioned.

The global registration of the Mehregan Festival, in addition to emphasizing cultural values, has highlighted the need for its popular revival, and planning must be made for its preservation and promotion, he said.

According to Darabi, the Cultural Heritage Department intends to organize this year's Mehregan Festival in cooperation with other agencies and non-governmental organizations.

Revival of Iran's national and traditional rituals and introduction to the younger generation, creation of a happy and vibrant social atmosphere for families and youth, strengthening the national and religious solidarity, preservation of intangible heritage and its connection with today's life, and development of cultural tourism are among the goals that Darabi listed for holding this event.

He noted: “Strengthening cultural diplomacy and international cooperation with Tajikistan is another of our approaches to honoring Mehregan.”

Mehregan is an ancient annual festival that marks the autumn equinox and expresses the communities’ gratitude for an abundant harvest. It is celebrated by many Iranians and by the people of Tajikistan.

The ceremony of Mehregan is named after Mehr, the Zoroastrian god of friendship, peace, and solidarity. The Zoroastrian faith reaches back to antiquity and the festival is a major part of the group’s identity.

Participants perform local wrestling, and rope walking, and distribute food and drinks. In Tajikistan, the element is celebrated during or after the harvest and includes many of these same customs.

Moreover, the ceremony functions to integrate people socially. People of all ages, genders, and backgrounds come together. The ceremony promotes mutual respect among communities and peaceful relationships.

KD

