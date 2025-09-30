Mohun Bagan pull out of Sepahan match: ACL Two

TEHRAN - Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) have pulled out of their AFC Champions League Two away match against Iran’s Sepahan.

The match was scheduled for Tuesday as the club’s six foreign players have declined to travel to that nation following “advisories from their respective countries”.

“In accordance with Article 5.2 of the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 Competition Regulations (the 'Competition Regulations'), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirms that India's Mohun Bagan Super Giant are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 competition after the club failed to report to Isfahan, Iran, for their Group C fixture against Sepahan on 30 September 2025." the AFC said in a statement.

The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC Committee for the appropriate decision, the sport's continental apex body added.

Similarly, when Mohun Bagan didn't travel to Iran to face Tractor of Tabriz last year citing player security amid political tension in the West Asian region, the AFC deemed the ISL champions "withdrawn" from the continent's second tier club competition.