Iran to celebrate National Children's Week with record number of organizations joining initiative

TEHRAN- Hamed Alamati, director of the Iran's Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA)announced a significant increase in the number of organizations involved in this year's National Children’s Week, emphasizing a shift toward greater community participation and public involvement.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on Sunday, Alamati highlighted that the number of active institutions during the week has doubled compared to previous years, reflecting a move toward people-oriented initiatives. “This year, all sectors and institutions are participating in the week, and its scope extends beyond the Institute itself,” he stated.

Alamati underscored the importance of honoring the memory of the martyrs of the Israeli attack on the Iranian soil during the 12-day war, especially the 40 child martyrs. “We must commemorate the sacrifices of these martyrs, as their memory symbolizes both the suffering of our children and Iran’s resilience and strength,” he asserted.

He also noted two key distinctions for this year’s event. First, the establishment of a high-level overarching framework—namely, the “National Child Rights Document”—serves as a unified guiding principle for all participating entities. “This document is now the top-tier policy instrument for safeguarding children’s rights in Iran, and it is imperative that we promote awareness about it among society, authorities, families, and media,” Alamati explained.

The “National Child Rights Document” is designed to ensure that all groups and institutions operate collaboratively in support of children’s wellbeing. Its emphasis on a culturally and religiously aligned approach—rooted in the country’s Iranian-Islamic biosphere—has been central to the planning and execution of this year’s programs.

Reflecting on the broader scope of participation, Alamati noted that the involvement of organizations dedicated to children has significantly increased, with the aim of fostering a more inclusive, community-based approach. “The rise in institutional participation underscores our goal of democratizing the event and transforming it into a collective effort involving government agencies, private sector, academia, and civil society.”

This year's theme, “Children, the Joyful State of Life,” encapsulates the spirit of hope, vitality, and growth. It encourages creating a joyful environment where children can flourish physically, mentally, and socially, he mentioned.

In terms of programming, over 10,000 events are scheduled nationwide, spanning cultural, artistic, educational, and recreational activities.

Private sector and civil society organizations are actively participating, with many hosting specialized programs for children. The Post Company, for example, continues its initiative by distributing books through its postal libraries across the country, fostering a culture of reading and learning. Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has committed extensive coverage across its networks to promote awareness and engagement, Alamati explained.

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of aligning national policies with Iran’s cultural and religious values, nurturing a supportive environment for the nation’s youngest citizens, and fostering a future rooted in hope and resilience.

The week-long celebration of National Children’s Week will commence on October 7 and conclude on October 13, featuring a series of daily themes designed to highlight different aspects of children's lives and rights.

