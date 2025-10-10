TEHRAN – Iran exports agricultural products to 80 countries worldwide, with foreign currency revenues from horticultural exports rising from $2.9 billion to $4.3 billion, according to Deputy Agriculture Minister Mohammad Mehdi Boroumandi.

“The agricultural sector is the cornerstone of the country’s food security and must, while feeding 90 million Iranians, safeguard soil and water resources for future generations,” Boroumandi said, as quoted by state TV.

He noted that Iran’s vast geography and population make food import dependence unsustainable, emphasizing that “reliance on domestic knowledge and local capacities is the only way to ensure lasting food security.”

Despite challenges such as drought, electricity shortages, and tight budgets, Boroumandi said the agricultural sector posted a positive trade balance of $3 billion last year.

He attributed the surge in horticultural export revenues—from $2.9 billion to $4.3 billion—to the resilience and cooperation of farmers amid tough economic conditions.

Boroumandi announced that agricultural products exported from Iran now reach 80 countries and said product traceability will soon become mandatory for both domestic and international markets.

Highlighting pistachio as a key export commodity, he said the crop generates around $1.7 billion in annual foreign exchange earnings. With 650,000 hectares of pistachio orchards, Iran remains one of the world’s largest producers.

Boroumandi added that through careful government planning and constructive engagement with the European Union, previous restrictions on Iranian pistachio exports to Europe have been lifted. “The EU officially acknowledged the high quality and safety of Iranian pistachios,” he said.

He also noted that the government is pursuing efforts to remove pistachio from the list of water-intensive crops and to reduce customs tariffs on its exports.

EF/