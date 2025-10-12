Restoration of historic Kahnuj Fortress begins

TEHRAN—Head of Kerman Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Morteza Nikrou announced the start of restoration of the centuries-old fortress in Kahnuj county, with allocation of more than seven billion rials ($7,000).

Stressing on importance of protecting, restoring, reviving and organizing the ancient buildings of the province in line of sustainable development of tourism sector, he said that the restoration and reconstruction of the historic castle of Kahnuj county has begun with provincial funds, by appointing a contractor and signing a contract, ISNA reported.

He explained that restoration operations with bricks, traditional insulation, plastering, banding, strengthening and organization are among the restoration measures anticipated at this stage for the historical castle of Kahnuj.

Nikrou continued: “The restoration and revitalization of historical buildings is not only a protective measure, but also a fundamental step towards the development of sustainable tourism in the province. Within the framework of ‘The World’s Smile to Kerman 1405’ program, with the aim of introducing a dynamic and living face of historical Kerman, a series of restoration projects are being implemented in the cities and villages of the province.”

He said: “With contribution of the private sector, local institutions, and using the potentials of Iranian specialized forces, we intend to transform the valuable historical buildings from inactive status into tourist, cultural, and residential spaces to both preserve the authenticity of Iranian architecture and provide employment opportunities and the presence of domestic and foreign tourists.”

‘The World’s Smile to Kerman 1405’ program is an opportunity for Kerman to shine in the global tourism arena, relying on its ancient heritage, and for the province's historical monuments to be brought back to the cultural and economic life once again, he added.

The ancient Kahnuj Castle is one of the few historical structures in the southern Kerman province. This historical site is situated on the heights of a hill in the northeastern to eastern part of the city of Kahnuj.

Archaeological documents date the history of the castle to the 4th century AH, contemporaneous with the Manujan Castle and the ancient city of Jiroft. There have been additions and modifications in later periods, including the flourishing of the castle during the Qajar era and into the early Pahlavi period.

From ancient to modern times, defensive walls have often been deemed essential for cities to endure in an ever-evolving landscape marked by invasion and conquest.

Kerman province is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites, including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais and ruins of ancient urban areas. Kerman is bounded by the provinces of Fars in the west, Yazd in the north, South Khorasan in the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan in the east, and Hormozgan in the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

KD

