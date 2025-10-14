Pashtab castle undergoes restoration

TEHRAN—Head of East Azarbaijan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department has announced the start of operations to secure, restore and create an access road to the ancient Pashtab Castle in Horand county, northwest Iran.

Ahmad Hamzehzadeh said that the work has begun with the efforts of East Azarbaijan Cultural Heritage Department, with the aim of facilitating tourist visits and increasing safety in the high and difficult-to-access parts of the castle, IRIB reported.

Pointing to the historical importance of this valuable building, he added that Pashtab castle is one of the prominent monuments of northeastern East Azarbaijan, built in the heart of natural cliffs and atop the rocky heights of Horand county, and it demonstrates the intelligence and engineering ability of past people.

He said that based on historical evidence, this ancient fortress dates back to the Sassanid era or early Islam and has been used as a military and strategic shelter in different times. The unique architecture of the castle includes rock rooms and corridors carved into the heart of the mountain, he added.

Hamzehzadeh emphasized that with the completion of restoration and reinforcement operations and preparing the tourism infrastructure, the historical Pashtab castle will soon be ready to welcome domestic and foreign tourists.

The historical complex of Pashtab castle is located on top of a rocky mountain, and its remains include stairs and chambers carved into the rock.

KD