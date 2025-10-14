Nahavand ancient fortress to be revived in major restoration effort

TEHRAN – The ancient fortress of Nahavand, also known as the Yazdegerd Citadel, is set to undergo restoration as part of a significant cultural heritage initiative in west-central Iran.

The head of Nahavand’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, Mohsen Khanjan, himself an archaeologist, announced the revival plans for the centuries-old stronghold, highlighting its historical and cultural importance.

Speaking to CHTN, Khanjan emphasized the necessity of preserving ancient structures as cultural and tourism assets. He noted that the project is being carried out with the support of the local municipality and the city’s representative in the Iranian Parliament.

“The Nahavand fortress is one of the most significant ancient monuments in the region, dating back to the Sassanid era,” Khanjan said. “It once played a vital role in protecting Iran’s territories. Its fall during the Battle of Nahavand marked a turning point in the country’s history.”

The fortress, perched strategically on a hill overlooking the surrounding region, served as a key defensive structure during the late Sassanid period. Its architecture reflects ancient Iranian military engineering, with thick stone walls, numerous towers, and fortified watchpoints designed to withstand sieges and invasions.

Khanjan explained that the fortress's elevation allowed defenders to monitor incoming threats and respond accordingly. The rugged terrain around the site added to its defensive advantages.

Describing the structure as a symbol of ancient Iranian resilience and ingenuity, the archaeologist remarked that the fortress represents the military power and architectural innovation of civilizations that once flourished in the region. “It is a powerful reminder of the Sassanid era and early Islamic history, embodying a rich and turbulent past.”

However, the fortress suffered significant damage during the Qajar era. According to Khanjan, during the reign of Naser al-Din Shah in the 19th century, a large treasure was discovered while digging a qanat near the site. The Shah subsequently ordered extensive excavation and photography around the fortress, which led to its near-total destruction under the pretext of finding more treasure. Locals were told the reason for demolition was that the structure overlooked private homes, though the actual motive was likely treasure hunting.

Despite its long decline, efforts are now underway to bring the fortress back to life. Khanjan confirmed that restoration has begun under the leadership of the Nahavand Municipality, with collaboration from the Cultural Heritage Department. The initial phase includes re-zoning properties adjacent to the site and purchasing nearby lands to facilitate the reconstruction process.

The Nahavand region has been continuously inhabited since prehistoric times, as evidenced by major excavations conducted in 1931–32 at Tepe Giyan, about 10 kilometers southeast of the city. French archaeologists Georges Contenau and Roman Ghirshman revealed that the area was occupied from at least 5000 BCE to around 1000 BCE.

Classical sources also highlight Nahavand’s ancient roots. The Greek geographer Strabo noted that the city was re-established by Xerxes the Great of the Achaemenid Empire and later became a Greek polis during the Seleucid era, complete with magistrates and a governor.

