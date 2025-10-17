‘Book on Travel’ plan to be implemented in Khorasan Razavi eco-lodges

TEHRAN--The ‘Book on Travel’ initiative is being implemented in traditional accommodations and eco-tourism sites of Khorasan Razavi province so that book as a kind friend can become a traveling companion for tourists, the deputy head of Khorasan Razavi Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department has said.

Mohammad Rokni added that Khorasan Razavi Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department has prepared the ‘Book on Travel’ project in partnership with the General Directorate of Libraries and the Professional Society of Ecotourism in Khorasan Razavi Province in order to encourage and develop the culture of reading books and the key role of the kind friend among the members of the society, especially pilgrims and tourists, as well as children and adolescents who are guests of eco-lodges and traditional accommodation sites, ISNA reported.

In this plan, the creation of bookshelves along with the provision of books in the fields of tourism, history and literature for guests of traditional guesthouses and eco-tourism sites is on the agenda.

Regarding the purpose of this measure, Rokni said that the measure will be launched and carried out with the aim of transforming tourism facilities into cultural centers and properly filling the guests' leisure time during their stay.

He noted that the shelves will contain books in common languages ??of the world, including Persian, Arabic, English, as well as cultural products and tourism guides.

Rokni said that in the first phase of this initiative, 12 library shelves will be prepared and delivered to the eco-tourism and traditional accommodation units.

He added that the pilot phase of the project has begun and the project will be officially activated on November 15, simultaneously with the Book and Reading Day.

Rokni stated that Khorasan Razavi, with 230 traditional and eco-tourism accommodation units, is one of the provinces with the most accommodation units in the country, hosting a large number of domestic and foreign tourists and pilgrims every year.

Mashhad is Iran’s holiest city. Its raison d’être is the striking shrine complex of the eighth Shia Imam that is encircled by dozens of five-star hotels and many other accommodation centers.

In August 2020, the spiritual tradition of pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (A.S.) was registered on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

KD

