Agreements to develop tourism cooperation between Khorasan Razavi, Turkey being finalized

TEHRAN--Deputy Governor-General of Khorasan Razavi Province Mohammad Ali Nabipour announced that agreements to develop tourism cooperation between Khorasan Razavi and Turkey are being finalized.

Speaking on the sidelines of Turkey’s Cumhuriyet Bayram (Republic Day) on Thursday, he said that relations between Iran and Turkey have gained new dimensions in recent years and are currently on the path of strategic and balanced cooperation, Tasnim news agency reported.

“These relations are expanding not only at the national level but also in provincial issues. Relations between the two countries are progressing at a strategic level.”

He added that negotiations are underway for promoting tourism between Khorasan Razavi province and Turkey. “We intend to facilitate mutual travel between Iranian and Turkish tourists by using the province's cultural, religious, and natural capacities.”

Nabipour stated: “Our province has the potential to become a bridge between Iran and neighboring countries, including Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan. In this regard, the creation of joint tourism infrastructure and the development of direct flight routes between Mashhad and important Turkish cities, including Istanbul and Van, are on the agenda.”

He said that boosting economic and cultural ties alongside the diplomatic collaborations can prepare the grounds for sustainable stability and cooperation in the region.

Turkey is considered one of Iran’s important trade partners in the fields of tourism, energy, transportation, and small industries, and strengthening this cooperation will benefit both nations.

It is worth noting that the Turkey’s ‘Republic Day’ ceremony was held by the Turkish Consulate General in Mashhad. In addition to Nabipour, the deputy foreign minister in northeastern Iran, the heads of foreign missions residing in Mashhad, some government officials, economic activists, and representatives of the private sector were present at the ceremony.

KD

