Polish tourists to travel to Lut Desert

TEHRAN—Some 11 polish tourists are to travel to Lut Desert, a UNESCO World Heritage site, during November 7-16, said Mohammad Arab, the deputy head of South Khorasan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department.

According to Miras Aria (CHTN), he explained that the group, which includes nine vehicles from a travel agency in Tehran, will embark on an amazing journey in the heart of one of the world's most important geological ecosystems to discover the natural and historical attractions of this region.

He added that this trip, which is specifically dedicated to examining the geological features and historical monuments of Lut, is a unique opportunity for foreign tourists to experience firsthand the unique landscapes of the Lut Desert.

Arab said that the Lut Desert, with its unique natural and geological features, is known as one of the world's prominent geological regions, especially due to the presence of kaluts and salt domes. These natural phenomena, along with historical and cultural monuments such as Nay-Band and Deh Salm villages have created a unique atmosphere for the tourists, he added.

He continued that these natural and historical phenomena of the Lut Desert, with their own unique characteristics, have attracted not only domestic tourists, but also foreign tourists. This region, which offers a wonderful combination of silence, tranquility and history, has always been on the list of popular destinations for those interested in special trips and desert geography, he added.

KD