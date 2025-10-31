Iran establishes 'Persian Gulf Trio Islands National Day'

TEHRAN – Iran has designated November 30 as the Persian Gulf Trio Islands National Day, marking its ancient sovereignty over Bu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb as it continues to face illegal claims from the United Arab Emirates, a country now 53 years old.

Iran holds the official recognition as the world's oldest country in terms of its earliest known organized government and sovereign identity, dating back to 3200 BC, according to a recent World Population Review ranking. Throughout much of this ancient history, including the Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanian dynasties, various Iranian empires maintained control and sovereignty over the Persian Gulf islands.

The first recorded foreign occupation of the trio of Persian Gulf islands occurred in the early 16th century when the Portuguese invaded the region, seizing strategic points such as Hormuz Island and the Tunbs. This Portuguese presence was ultimately ended in 1622 by the Iranian Safavid Empire.

As Portuguese influence waned and Britain sought to establish its dominance, these Persian Gulf islands once again became targets of foreign interest. Iranian control remained uninterrupted until the 19th century, when Britain, aiming to secure its sea lanes to its colony in India, began to challenge Iran's sovereignty. Interestingly, an 1888 map drawn by the British themselves depicted the islands in the same color as mainland Iran, acknowledging them as part of the country.

The dispute between Iran and Britain over the islands persisted until November 30, 1971, when Iranian forces successfully expelled British troops from the territories. Among the most revered Iranian martyrs who lost their lives during this battle are Captain Reza Sozanchi, Admiral Habib Salgi-Kahrizi, and Admiral Ayat Khani.

The Iranian Navy suggested designating November 30 as the Persian Gulf Trio Islands National Day, a move intended to honor the memory of their fallen comrades.

This renewed focus on the trio islands, which constitute a small part of Iran's considerable territory, is partly due to the UAE's recurring claims to them. The Arab state has received significant backing from Western nations in this regard, with the EU recently stating that Iran must end the "occupation" of Bu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb.

"The trio islands are among our 34 islands in the Persian Gulf," said Dr. Ahmad Banafi, the governor of Bu Musa. "However, these specific islands possess an important geopolitical location. That's why the Portuguese and British sought to occupy them in the 16th and 19th centuries. The West is once again eyeing them through the UAE.”

The naval forces of the UAE pale beside the Iranian Navy, which analysts believe has become the most formidable force in the Persian Gulf. Abu Dhabi, however, is expected to continue making statements that will anger Iran. Banafi predicted that these statements would wane over time once Iran taps into the vast potential of the islands.

“The Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb, and Bu Musa can become Iran’s economic hubs due to their ideal location," the governor added. "Bu Musa itself can also become a tourist hub with its extraordinary beaches and greenery, which is unprecedented in the region.”

Iran's Navy appears to be overseeing the development of the trio islands in conjunction with the government. According to the Navy's public relations office, in remarks to the Tehran Times, the new calendar designation came about following the suggestion and follow-up of Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani. "The move was intended to strengthen the symbols of the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf and counter the unfounded claims of its enemies," the office added.

A member of the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee said last year that enhancing infrastructure for the islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb has become a national priority. Plans have been set in motion for the development of these islands, and are expected to gain traction after the recent EU remarks.