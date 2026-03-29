Goods exchange flowing smoothly at ports, borders

TEHRAN- The Head of the Transportation Committee of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture stated that the exchange of goods at ports and borders is proceeding smoothly, noting that the removal of unnecessary administrative hurdles during wartime has facilitated trade.

In an interview with IRNA, Peyman Sanandaji, referring to the nearly one month that has passed since the beginning of the American-Zionist coalition's aggression against Iran, said: With the aim of eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy in the path of smooth goods exchange, significant measures were taken by customs since the start of war, so much so that we are now witnessing a streamlined administrative process for the transfer of goods at ports and borders.

Stating that all borders are currently open and the exchange of goods is ongoing, he added: Cargo and road transport drivers, along with the private sector, have been on the job since the beginning of the war and have done their utmost to date.

The Head of the Transportation Committee of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, emphasizing that we must start thinking now about developing transportation infrastructure, especially in the rail sector, for the post-war era, stated: The country's infrastructure, particularly rail infrastructure, must be upgraded, and customs processes must move away from traditional methods to maintain and even increase Iran's share of regional transit.

Sanandaji added: The development of the rail industry is one of the necessities that must be addressed and for which a serious plan should be made after the war.

He announced the formulation and pursuit of a logistics diplomacy strategy at the Tehran Chamber of Commerce and added: To achieve this important goal, we need to reach further agreements with neighboring countries regarding joint rail projects so that we can share in the profits from the transit of goods and cargo through Iran.

Sanandaji emphasized the need to modernize the aging rail and road fleets by utilizing the capacity of the private sector and stated: In the recent war, the private sector proved that it is a partner to the country's decision-makers and has the potential to rescue the country from imbalances and problems.

The Head of the Transportation Committee of the Tehran Chamber added: In the current situation, we are witnessing the proper performance of all modes of transport, and it seems that in the rail sector, with reduced costs and increased demand, we can witness even better performance from this sector in the transportation of goods.

MA