‘Sustainable production achievable under shadow of national security’

TEHRAN- The spokesperson for the Trade Development Committee of the Iran Chamber of Industries, Mines and Trade stated: Given the state of war and the need for sustainable production under the umbrella of security, attention to national security—both in terms of the armed forces and the public dimension—has become more important than ever.

Ruhollah Latifi, in an exclusive interview with IRNA, referred to the year being named "Resistance Economy in the Shadow of National Unity and National Security" and remarked:

National security, national unity, and a resistance economy are three interconnected pillars that together form the foundations of a country's strength. Without national unity, achieving sustainable security is impossible, and without a resistance economy, national unity is also undermined.

He continued: In the face of the enemy's open hostility, national unity is the country's strongest defensive shield and increases the nation's resilience. Therefore, simultaneous attention to security, unity, and strengthening the resistance economy is the key to overcoming current challenges and achieving a powerful future.

The spokesperson for the Trade Development Committee of the Iran Chamber of Industries, Mines and Trade added: This year's slogan continues the series of annual slogans that were named by the martyred leader of the Revolution. The martyred leader introduced the concept of a resistance economy based on making the economy "endogenous." This approach has led us toward developing domestic capabilities in the fields of knowledge, production, and trade.

Stating that the focus on "security" is a primary prerequisite for economic development and production, he said: This security is not only defined in military and intelligence dimensions but also in "public security" and the active presence of citizens on the scene—a presence that increases national resilience and foils any attempt to destabilize the country.

Latifi stated: "National unity" is recognized as the backbone of the country's resilience against enemies. In a situation where hostilities have escalated from mere sanctions to direct confrontation and an imposed war, internal cohesion and national integrity are essential. Only by relying on these three principles can national interests be protected and the path to progress be pursued with resolve.

He emphasized: This multifaceted approach demonstrates a deep understanding of the challenges ahead and the country's internal capacities to overcome them by relying on self-sufficiency, social cohesion, and sustainable security.

The spokesperson for the Trade Development Committee of the Iran Chamber of Industries, Mines and Trade, referring to advancements in nuclear knowledge, missile industries, and petrochemicals, added: Today, much of this knowledge and many of these industries have been localized, which has caused the enemies' sanctions to lose their deterrent power.

He stressed: With its unique geographical location, Iran can benefit from transit routes and cooperation with neighbors to enhance its economy. This capacity has proven its effectiveness even under sanctions.

On March 25, the Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, emphasizing the importance of sustaining production in wartime conditions, stressed the government and ministry's support for rebuilding infrastructure, providing facilities, and facilitating the necessary processes to restore the full capacity of damaged production units.

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, Seyed Mohammad Atabak, during his seventh field visit to units damaged in the Ramadan War, visited two manufacturing plants in the west of Tehran Province on March 25.

In the first part of this program, the Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade visited a factory where part of its production lines had been taken out of operation due to being hit by enemy missiles; however, other sections of the facility continued operating without interruption.

During this visit, Atabak emphasized the importance of sustaining production and stressed the government and ministry's support for rebuilding infrastructure, providing facilities, and facilitating the necessary processes to restore the full capacity of this production unit.

In the second part of the program, the Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade visited a food products manufacturing unit whose operations have been halted for over two weeks due to damage caused by a missile strike on a neighboring factory.

While speaking with the facility's managers, he announced follow-up efforts to grant facilities and swiftly resolve infrastructural issues to bring this unit back into production.

Meanwhile on March 23, Samad Hassanzadeh, the head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture, issued a message marking the arrival of Eid al-Fitr and the ancient Nowruz holiday, stating: We are confident that just as the sun's nature is to shine and the essence of spring is to grow, we too will sprout from blood and ashes, and through unity and cohesion, we will remain for Iran so that no invader leaves footprints on this land, and the ominous shadow of war departs from the land of sun and friendship.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, has declared the slogan for the Iranian year 1405 (2026-2027) as "Resistance Economy in the Shadow of National Unity and National Security." The Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture, representing the community of entrepreneurs, believes that national cohesion and sacred unity are the urgent needs of dear Iran today, and the realization of sustainable security depends on national unity. We also believe that with the participation of every member of society, the wisdom and prudence of officials, and the firm resolve of the private sector, we will be able to take steps toward realizing the components of a resistance economy.

Also, on March 30, Hassanzadeh announced the design of a questionnaire for the "monitoring and assessment of the status of enterprises" at the national level, aiming to create a precise data foundation for decision-making in wartime conditions.

The head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, stated: “This questionnaire has been developed by the Iran Chamber Research Center in collaboration with provincial chambers of commerce.”

By completing it, heads of chambers across the country will contribute to the systematic collection of field data on the status of manufacturing, service, and agricultural enterprises, the extent of damages incurred, and changes in key indicators such as production, employment, and the market, he added.

He noted that the "Monitoring and Assessment of the Status of Enterprises" questionnaire, designed with a structured and analytical approach, is organized into eight main sections: enterprise details, geographical location, type of activity, pre-war status, current status, type and severity of damages, urgent needs, and evaluation by the provincial chamber.

He noted that this questionnaire enables the aggregation and precise analysis of data at the national level.

Hassanzadeh announced that the deadline for submitting the initial field data from chambers across the country to the Iran Chamber Research Center is set for April 9.

He stated that the collected data will serve as the basis for designing targeted supportive and compensatory policies during the crisis period, as well as for planning economic reconstruction in the post-crisis period.

According to the report by the Iran Chamber Online news base, to establish uniformity in procedures among chambers of commerce nationwide in the data collection and entry process, a "Questionnaire Completion Guide" has been prepared as a supporting document. This guide, while clarifying the definitions of indicators, methods for estimating damages, and qualitative data requirements, emphasizes the recording of accurate, documented information and the use of reliable estimates when necessary.

MA