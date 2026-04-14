Iranian psychology body calls for an assessment of Trump’s mental health

TEHRAN – The National Psychology and Counseling Organization of Iran, in an open letter to psychologists in the United States, has called for an assessment of the mental health of US political leaders, particularly Donald Trump, in the interest of world peace.

The letter, which includes the scientific and humanitarian concerns of the Iranian psychological community and counselors, criticizes the destructive and antisocial behaviors of American leaders and their direct impact on creating psychological disorders, violating world peace, and creating trauma among nations, IRNA reported.

Referring to the recent US military aggression against Iran, the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and the killing of elementary school children, the letter emphasizes the clear conflict of these actions with global mental health standards.

The American scientific community has also been asked what the mechanism is for assessing the mental health of their political leaders in response to impulsive and psychopathic decisions that are leading the world into the abyss of fire.

As Trump threatens to wipe out Iran and attacks the pope, even some former allies and advisers are questioning whether he has grown increasingly unbalanced, describing him as “lunatic” and “clearly insane.”

Democrats who have long challenged Trump’s psychological fitness have issued a fresh chorus of calls to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from power for disability, The New York Times reported.

The same can be heard now among retired generals, diplomats and foreign officials. And most strikingly, it can be heard now on the political right among onetime allies of the president.

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican who recently broke with Trump, advocated using the 25th Amendment, telling CNN that threatening to destroy Iran’s civilization was “not tough rhetoric, it’s insanity.”

Some of the questions about Trump’s soundness come from people who once worked with him and have since become critics. Even before the civilization post, Ty Cobb, a White House lawyer in Trump’s first term, told the journalist Jim Acosta that the president is “a man who is clearly insane” and that his recent string of belligerent, middle-of-the-night social media posts “highlights the level of his insanity.”

Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary for Trump, wrote online last week that “he’s clearly not well.”