Iran condemns YouTube’s removal of AI-driven Lego-style channel over anti-US narratives

TEHRAN- A YouTube channel producing artificial intelligence-generated animations in a Lego-inspired format focusing on recent US-Israeli aggression on Iran has been taken down, drawing criticism over what some describe as selective enforcement of content policies.

The channel, operated by Explosive Media, had gained attention since 2025 for publishing politically themed videos created by a young Iranian artist. The group announced that its account on YouTube was suspended on the grounds of “violent content,” a characterization it has openly challenged.

In a post shared on X, the group questioned the decision, arguing that its stylized Lego-like animations could not reasonably be classified as violent. Despite the suspension, its presence remains intact across other platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and Telegram.

The development comes as AI-generated media continues to expand globally, reshaping how political messages are produced and disseminated. Notably, even official institutions such as the White House have increasingly incorporated AI-generated visuals into their communications.

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, criticized the move, describing it as an attempt to silence alternative perspectives on the recent US-Israeli war imposed on Iran. He argued that such actions reflect a broader effort to control narratives in the digital sphere.

“In a land that proudly hosts Pixar, DreamWorks Animation, and The Walt Disney Company, an independent animated YouTube channel — which had organically grown by depicting US aggression & warmongering, and garnered millions of viewers — was abruptly shut down!! Why?! Simply to suppress the truth about their 'illegal war' on Iran and shield the American administration’s false narrative from any competing voice.” Baghaei wrote on X.

The channel’s content frequently employed satire and elements of American popular culture to critique Washington’s policies. In several widely circulated clips, figures such as Donald Trump were portrayed in exaggerated, cartoonish forms, often conveying themes of political failure and retreat.

Observers note that while a wide range of AI-generated content continues to flourish online, material that challenges dominant Western narratives appears to face greater scrutiny. The removal of the channel has therefore reignited debate over freedom of expression and the boundaries of acceptable content on major technology platforms owned by corporations such as Alphabet.

As AI tools become more accessible and influential, the contest over digital storytelling—and which voices are allowed to be heard—appears set to intensify.

The Lego-style animated videos produced by Explosive Media seek to present a narrative aligned with the experiences of Iranians, using accessible and visually engaging storytelling to reach a global audience. Through satire and simplified imagery, these productions aim to shed light on the realities of the recent war imposed on Iran, while criticizing what they portray as US aggression and unilateralism. By drawing on familiar elements of popular culture and reinterpreting them through a political lens, the creators attempt to raise awareness among international viewers and challenge dominant narratives surrounding American policies.

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