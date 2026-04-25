Pezeshkian warns of US-Israel schemes to drive a wedge between Iran and other Muslim nations

TEHRAN - President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that the United States and Israel are hatching plots to sow divisions between Iran and other regional Muslim countries.

“We should not allow the Zionist regime and the United States to drive a wedge between the Iranian nation and other Muslims in the region through political and security schemes, because if Iran is targeted today, it does not mean that other countries in the region will be safe,” Pezeshkian said during a meeting with provincial governors from across the country at the Interior Ministry on Saturday.

He highlighted the so-called “Greater Israel” vision, urging Muslim countries to set aside their differences and confront the “malicious ambitions of the enemy.”

“The expansionist project of Zionism will not stop, and the open and shameless circulation of so-called maps of ‘Greater Israel’ reflects this clear and overt ambition,” Pezeshkian said.

Pointing to the nearly 40-day US-Israeli aggression, Pezeshkian said the Iranian people did not give in to US bullying and threats and stood up against the enemy with a unified voice.

He also expressed appreciation for the support of neighboring and Islamic countries for Iran during the conflict.

“Various countries in the region, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Turkey, have maintained effective cooperation with Iran and did not allow enemies to use their territories to advance scenarios aimed at fueling tensions.”

