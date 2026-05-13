Imam Khomeini International Airport sees steady growth in flight frequency, destinations

TEHRAN – Flight operations at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) are witnessing a significant upward trend, with 13 domestic airlines currently serving over 20 international destinations, a senior official has announced.

“The airport’s global connectivity is expanding as part of a strategic plan to increase flight frequencies,” ISNA quoted Ahoura Mohammadi as saying on Wednesday.

The airport currently facilitates travel to more than 20 key cities worldwide, he added.

He noted that the highest volume of traffic is directed toward destinations including Istanbul, Muscat, Najaf, Medina, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Baghdad, and Beijing.

“Thirteen Iranian carriers are actively managing these routes,” the official stated, adding that major domestic airlines such as Mahan Air, Iran Air, Meraj, Iran Air Tour, Sepehran, and Caspian are leading the operations.

Addressing the current status of the airport’s activity, Mohammadi emphasized that operations are proceeding normally despite regional developments. "On average, the airport handles between 35 and 40 inbound and outbound flights daily," he said, highlighting that this figure is on a consistent growth trajectory.

In addition to the high-traffic hubs, Mohammadi listed several other active routes, including flights to Guangzhou, Beijing, Yerevan, Moscow, Erbil, Kabul, Ankara, Bangkok, and Baku.

The official also hinted at the further expansion of IKIA’s international network. He revealed that several domestic airlines have submitted formal requests to launch scheduled flights to Delhi, India.

SAB/