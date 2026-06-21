Iran’s Olfati seizes bronze in 2026 Asian Artistic Gymnastics

TEHRAN – Mehdi Olfati of Iran won a bronze medal in the 2026 Asian Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championships on Sunday.

He finished in third place in vault, where Wataru Tanigawa of Japan and South Korea’s Kim Jae-ho won gold and silver, respectively.

On Saturday, Olfati’s countryman Mehdi Ahmad Kohani secured a bronze medal in the men's rings.

The 2026 Asian Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championships are the 13th edition of the Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships and 19th Junior Asian Gymnastics Championships, and are being held in Zunyi, China from 18 to 21 June 2026.