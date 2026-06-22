Epic Ali Beiro, stands tall

TEHRAN – Iran produced a disciplined and courageous performance to hold Belgium to a goalless draw in Group G, with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand emerging as the hero of the night. Yet despite earning a valuable point against one of the tournament favorites, Team Melli may ultimately look back on the result as a missed opportunity.

Beiranvand, making his third consecutive World Cup appearance, delivered a commanding display between the posts and was deservedly named Man of the Match. The experienced goalkeeper repeatedly denied Belgium's star-studded attack, keeping out the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Leandro Trossard as Iran secured an important clean sheet.

The result demonstrated Iran's defensive organization and resilience. Throughout the match, Amir Ghalenoei's side remained compact and disciplined, frustrating a Belgian team that struggled to create clear-cut opportunities despite its abundance of attacking talent.

However, the draw also left a lingering sense of what might have been.

Victory would have put Iran on the brink of making history and securing qualification for the knockout stage for the first time in the nation's football history. Instead, Team Melli must now wait for a decisive encounter against group leaders Egypt to determine their fate.

Egypt moved to the top of Group G following an impressive 3-1 victory over New Zealand and now hold the advantage heading into the final round of matches.

Iran's inability to capitalize on Belgium's numerical disadvantage may prove costly. Nathan Ngoy's dismissal in the 66th minute gave Team Melli a golden opportunity to seize control of the match. Yet Iran continued to approach the game cautiously, rarely committing significant numbers forward.

The absence of a convincing Plan B was evident. While Iran's defensive structure remained intact, there was little tactical adjustment designed to exploit the extra man. A more adventurous approach, combined with bolder substitutions from Ghalenoei, might have turned one point into three.

There were also factors beyond football that may have affected the team's performance. Iran have faced a demanding travel schedule throughout the tournament due to logistical and security regulations in the United States. The squad has been required to return to its base in Tijuana immediately after matches, limiting recovery time and adding to physical fatigue.

Whether those restrictions are eased ahead of the crucial clash with Egypt remains to be seen, but any improvement in recovery conditions could significantly boost Iran's chances of reaching the Round of 32.

From a technical perspective, Iran's strengths and weaknesses are becoming increasingly clear. Defensively, the team looks solid and well organized, with Beiranvand providing leadership and confidence from the back. Yet in midfield and attack, Iran have struggled to demonstrate the creativity and authority needed to dominate opponents and create consistent scoring opportunities.

Iran have certainly shown they belong among the world's best. The challenge now is to prove they can take the next step. As Team Melli prepare for a decisive showdown with Egypt, the question remains whether defensive resilience alone will be enough to secure a historic place in the knockout rounds during the nation's seventh World Cup appearance.