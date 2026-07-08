Iran too strong for Iraq at FIBA U18 Asia Cup WABA qualifier

TEHRAN – Iran overpowered Iraq 96-29 at the FIBA U18 Asia Cup WABA qualifiers on Wednesday.

Mohammadyashar Kamal Khaledi led Iran with 26 points, while Matin Manouchehri also score 24 points for the Persians.

Ali Rubaye and Hani Kareem collected seven points each for Iraq.

Iran had started the campaign on Tuesday with a 97-87 win over Palestine.

The Iranian team will face Syria, Jordan and Lebanon in the following days.

The competition is being held from July 7 to 11 in Amman, Jordan.