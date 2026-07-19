IFRC: IRCS serves as a model of excellence in crisis management

TEHRAN – Jagan Chapagain, the Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), in a letter to Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), has lauded the IRCS efforts during the 40-day US-Israeli war against Iran, noting that relief and medical services, search and rescue operations, and dedications of the IRCS volunteers showcase the outstanding capabilities of a strong national society in crisis management.

Highlighting the immense operational, logistical, and humanitarian challenges, Chapagain stated, “The Iranian Red Crescent Society has demonstrated decisive and effective leadership by acting as the country’s primary humanitarian player,” IRIB reported.

“On behalf of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, I wish to extend our appreciation and recognition for the extraordinary humanitarian response led by the Iranian Red Crescent Society in the context of the current conflict situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the letter reads.

“Your swift mobilization of volunteers and staff, the scale and effectiveness of life-saving assistance, and the steadfast commitment to our fundamental principles have ensured that those in need of urgent assistance have received timely and dignified support.

The coordination of emergency health services, round-the-clock relief operations, psychosocial assistance, and community outreach, as well as the courageous and highly professional search and rescue operations, reflect not only technical excellence but also deep-rooted trust within communities. Such trust is the cornerstone of effective humanitarian action and underscores the unique auxiliary role of IRCS and its footprint in the wide Iranian territory.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of four dedicated IRCS volunteers who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty. Their selfless commitment to saving lives stands as a powerful testament to our values. On behalf of the IFRC, I wish to express our heartfelt solidarity with the IRCS, as well as our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of these selfless individuals. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten.

Your response stands as a powerful example of what a strong National Society can deliver in times of crisis- saving lives, alleviating suffering, and preserving human dignity.

The IFRC remains fully committed to supporting IRCS in its ongoing efforts and in addressing the evolving humanitarian needs. We stand in solidarity with you, your dedicated staff, and your vast network of volunteers, whose courage and commitment continue to inspire the entire IFRC network.”

IFRC supports IRCS in humanitarian activities

In May, Chapagain, in a meeting in Geneva with Kolivand, said the Federation firmly supports the Iranian Red Crescent Society in conducting humanitarian activities.

Kolivand visited Geneva at the invitation of IFRC officials to draft a roadmap for long-term collaboration.

“I deeply understand the pain and suffering you have gone through; I sympathize with you and stand with you. We are there for each other through tough times, and you have proven this fact well.

When women, children, and civilians were targeted, you courageously defended their human rights; such dedication is truly worthy of commendation and respect,” the IFRC secretary general told Kolivand.

Referring to unfair sanctions, Chapagain said, “My primary objective is to work toward mitigating the impact of sanctions on the humanitarian activities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

We will do our best to reconstruct and replenish the depleted capacities and reserves of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.”

Admitting the capabilities of the IRCS, Chapagain said it is the collective duty of the international community and the Federation to support you.

He went on to say that the IRCS is the source of pride of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, bringing immense credit and prestige to the movement.

Moreover, the head of the IRCS held a meeting with Kate Forbes, President of the IFRC, to discuss the humanitarian efforts of the IRCS during the 40-day war imposed on Iran by the US-Israel coalition, the IRCS website reported.

The IFRC President expressed her sympathy to the families of the aid workers who were martyred and to those injured in the line of duty, stating that “We stand with these families, and the services provided by the Iranian Red Crescent during the war that have deeply moved us.”

Referring to the initiatives and capabilities of the IRCS, Forbes asked for further information and more detailed explanations on the performance of the “water rescue robots”, to facilitate the introduction and sharing of these experiences and technologies with other national societies that are members of the IFRC.

MT/MG