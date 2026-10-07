Yazd has extensive capacity for economic cooperation: South Korean ambassador

TEHRAN- The South Korean Ambassador to Iran, referring to the diverse capacities of Yazd Province in various fields, said: Yazd has a positive future ahead, and I hope that getting acquainted with the province’s economic actors will pave the way for more opportunities for cooperation in the future.

According to an IRNA report, Kim Junpyo, on Wednesday night at the ceremony honoring Yazd’s exporters, while congratulating the province’s economic actors who were honored at the event, stated: I arrived in Yazd last night, and today, by visiting various parts of the province, I became acquainted with the capacities and activities of this region.

He added: Yazd has extensive capacities in various fields, and given the capacities I observed today, I foresee a positive future for this province.

Referring to his meeting with Yazd’s economic actors, the South Korean Ambassador said: Tonight provided a good opportunity for me to get acquainted with the province’s economic actors, and I hope this acquaintance can create more opportunities for cooperation between the two sides in the future.

Also, Mohammad Reza Babaei, the Governor of Yazd, in a meeting with the South Korean Ambassador, outlined the province’s diverse capacities in various sectors and described the two sides’ acquaintance with and awareness of existing capacities and the provision of grounds for the formation of joint cooperation as among the most important axes of discussion, saying: Yazd Province’s capacities in various fields can pave the way for the development of relations with South Korea.

Babaei also cited Yazd’s capacities in healthcare, the development of solar power plants, and historical qanats as other notable areas for cooperation, saying: Yazd Province enjoys significant capacities in these sectors, which can provide grounds for exchanging experience and joint cooperation with the Korean side.

He also considered the employment of several thousand foreign nationals in the province’s industrial units as one of Yazd’s economic capacities and emphasized the necessity of using existing capabilities to expand economic interactions and create new grounds for cooperation.

This meeting was held with the aim of introducing the capacities of Yazd Province and South Korea, examining areas of joint cooperation, and identifying new opportunities to strengthen and expand bilateral interactions.

MA