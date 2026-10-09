Israel kills or wounds a Palestinian in Gaza every 90 minutes under sham ‘ceasefire’

TEHRAN — Israeli forces have killed or wounded a Palestinian in Gaza every 90 minutes on average since last October’s ceasefire declaration, according to humanitarian charity Islamic Relief.

The UK-based organization recorded 1,454 Palestinians killed and over 5,000 injured in ongoing strikes, including 320 children. Gaza’s Health Ministry confirmed matching numbers, raising the total death toll from the genocidal war past 74,250, as of October 8, 2026.

Independent observers contend that no real ceasefire exists in Gaza as American-supplied munitions continue striking crowded displacement camps.

Israel has weaponized the “Yellow Line” buffer zone to seize 65 percent of the territory. This expansion crams nearly 2.1 million residents into remaining areas while Israeli authorities systematically block vital medical evacuations, shelter supplies, and essential fuel across the besieged enclave.