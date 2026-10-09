Iran’s leader praises police as a 'key pillar of national security'

TEHRAN— Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has praised the courage, sacrifices and steadfastness of Iran’s police personnel, describing the force as a key pillar of national security and highlighting its role in maintaining public order during the US-Israeli attacks on the country.

In a message marking National Police Week, the Leader, who also serves as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, stressed that security is among God’s greatest blessings and credited police personnel with helping preserve it across Iran, from major urban centers and remote villages to the country’s borders and diverse geographical regions.

He said the force’s demanding responsibilities, often carried out under harsh weather conditions and across challenging terrain, underpin the security necessary for public welfare and social well-being.

Police steadfastness during wartime

Ayatollah Khamenei said the contribution of the police had become increasingly evident in recent years, particularly during the 'Second and Third Imposed Wars.'

He pointed to attacks targeting the police at multiple levels, from senior commanders to frontline personnel, as evidence of the institution’s importance to Iran’s security and social order.

Despite these attacks, he said, police personnel had remained steadfast in carrying out their duties, continuing their work even in streets and vehicles when circumstances prevented them from operating from their usual stations and posts.

The Leader described their persistence as a testament to their commitment to protecting the country and maintaining public security in exceptionally difficult conditions.

He also characterized service in the field of security as a form of jihad in the path of God, saying that the work carried out by police personnel enjoys significant public support.

Public trust and institutional strengthening

The message underscored the importance of strengthening public confidence in the police, noting that its personnel, like members of the Army and Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), emerge from the society they serve.

He added that the hardship and lack of recognition experienced by those who protect public security could, in the religious understanding expressed in his message, increase their reward in the sight of God.

Often, the efforts and sacrifices of those who safeguard security are taken for granted by some people, and it’s precisely this being wronged and unrecognized that amplifies their reward in the sight of God.

The Leader also called for comprehensive improvements in the capabilities of the security forces, emphasizing the need to strengthen human resources, equipment, and technological infrastructure.

In particular, he highlighted the importance of advancing technology and making purposeful use of artificial intelligence in data analysis to improve the police’s operational capabilities and facilitate the execution of their responsibilities.

Appreciation for police personnel

Concluding his message, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed gratitude to all members of the police force, with particular appreciation for its commander, whom he praised for his dedication, courage and tireless efforts.

He voiced hope that, with the prayers of Imam Mahdi, may God hasten his reappearance, Iran’s police would achieve further success in strengthening the country’s security, power and national dignity.