IRGC reports fire aboard LPG carrier in Strait of Hormuz, warns against unauthorized transit

TEHRAN— Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has reported that a large, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier caught fire after being struck while attempting to navigate an unauthorized route south of the Strait of Hormuz, as senior Iranian military commanders reiterated that the strategic waterway remains under Iranian control and warned against foreign interference.

In a statement issued on Friday, the IRGC Navy identified the vessel as the NV Sunshine, a large LPG carrier owned by Nhat Viet, and said the incident had occurred hours earlier. According to the statement, the vessel sustained a major fire in its engine room and propulsion system while attempting to transit the route.

The IRGC Navy said its operations in the Strait of Hormuz were being conducted in accordance with the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and the Iranian public’s demand for the exercise of national sovereignty over the strategic waterway.

The force said it would not permit 'aggressor military forces' to establish a presence in the area and would respond firmly to attempts to undermine its management of the strait.

IRGC Navy accuses US of escalating maritime tensions

The IRGC Navy held the US military responsible for incidents of this kind, adding that Washington’s interference in maritime affairs had contributed to growing risks for regional shipping.

According to the statement, the United States has interfered in shipping and insurance arrangements, misleading companies and offering substantial financial inducements to influence their decisions. The IRGC Navy warned that further incidents could occur if such interference continued.

It also cautioned shipping companies against relying on 'unauthorized arrangements,' saying companies found to have violated the applicable restrictions would face sanctions and that punitive measures would be imposed on vessels associated with them.

The warning extended beyond the Strait of Hormuz itself. The IRGC Navy said enforcement would no longer be geographically limited to the waterway and that vessels using unauthorized passages could be pursued throughout the region.

Vahidi: No foreign power has the right to interfere in Hormuz

The announcement came as IRGC Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi reaffirmed Iran’s position that security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz must be maintained by the countries of the region, without interference from outside powers.

In a message released on Thursday to mark IRGC Navy Day, Vahidi described the security of the Persian Gulf and the strait as a strategic red line for Iran, rejecting any attempt by extra-regional powers to threaten the area or establish a dominant military presence there.

“Our strategy in this arena is clear, principled and unchangeable: security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is indigenous and regional, and no extra-regional power has the right to threaten, establish a domineering presence in, or interfere in it,” he said.

Vahidi described the Strait of Hormuz as a vital artery for global energy supplies, emphasizing that its security was directly linked to Iran’s national interests, public security and national dignity.

He said the IRGC Navy was operating in coordination with the Iranian Army’s Navy and was prepared to respond decisively to any hostile miscalculation involving unauthorized vessel movements through waters under its management.

The commander cited precision-guided missiles, attack drones, fast-attack vessels, electronic warfare systems and coastal defense networks among the capabilities underpinning the IRGC Navy’s operational readiness.

“Any threat from the US-Israeli camp will be met with this force’s vigilance, unified command and comprehensive readiness,” Vahidi said.

He also called on IRGC naval personnel to maintain their readiness to defend Iran and the strategically important waterway under the command of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Izadi stresses readiness across southern coasts and islands

Separately, Major General Mostafa Izadi, deputy commander of the IRGC, underscored the readiness of Iran’s Armed Forces to defend the Strait of Hormuz and safeguard the country’s interests and rights in the strategic waterway.

Izadi made the remarks on Thursday evening during a visit to IRGC Ground Force personnel stationed along Iran’s southern coasts and islands.

He said the IRGC Ground Force, Navy and Aerospace Force maintained a presence on the islands and in areas north of the Strait of Hormuz, with their personnel prepared to defend the strategically sensitive region.

The deputy commander pointed to operational planning, advanced tactics, combat engineering, troop deployment and the positioning of military equipment as key elements of the forces’ defensive capabilities.

He also emphasized coordination between the IRGC and the regular Army, saying personnel from both branches were responsible for guarding and defending the Strait of Hormuz.

Izadi reiterated that Iranian forces controlled the strategic waterway and expressed hope that their combat readiness would be further enhanced on the islands and across the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

A strategic waterway at the center of regional security

The latest statements underscore Iran’s emphasis on regional security arrangements and its opposition to an expanded military role for powers from outside West Asia in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is a critical route for international energy shipments. Its security has significant implications for regional stability, maritime transport and global energy markets.

Iran’s military leadership has repeatedly stressed that the countries bordering the Persian Gulf should assume primary responsibility for regional security. The latest warnings link that position to the operational readiness of Iranian forces and their stated determination to prevent unauthorized maritime movements and counter what Tehran regards as external threats.