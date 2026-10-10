19th International Resistance Film Festival to be held in November

TEHRAN - The 19th International Resistance Film Festival will be held in November with screenings of works in various sections.

The programs and details of the various sections of the festival are being finalized, and information about the exact time of the event will be announced soon by the secretariat, Mehr reported.

The 19th International Resistance Film Festival will be held under the auspices of the Revolution and Sacred Defense Cinema Society.

Cinema, through the power of storytelling and imagery, plays a significant role in shaping the minds and hearts of people. It is a unique medium for revealing the truth and conveying human values.

In this context, Resistance Cinema seeks to preserve human dignity by portraying the sacrifices of peoples, defending truth, and standing against oppression and domination, while bringing stories that have been less heard or seen to audiences around the world.

With nearly four decades of history, the Resistance International Film Festival is an artistic and cinematic platform dedicated to promoting a spirit of resistance, awareness, and solidarity among the free peoples of the world.

The festival aims to discover new talents, strengthen the movement of Resistance Cinema, and foster connections among filmmakers and artists from around the world.

The 19th edition of the festival, with an international outlook, focuses on concepts including resistance, freedom, justice, human dignity, peace, hope, and progress. It seeks to present a contemporary, diverse, and vibrant perspective on Resistance Cinema and the human stories associated with it.

In this edition, resistance is not understood solely as resistance on the battlefield or in times of war. Rather, it is viewed as a broader concept encompassing human resistance against oppression, occupation, discrimination, violence, domination, and oblivion; a resistance to preserve truth, identity, freedom, human dignity, and hope for the future.

Beyond being a film festival, the event is a cultural endeavor aimed at fostering dialogue among nations and filmmakers around the world and taking a step toward the realization of justice, freedom, peace, and human dignity.

International Resistance Film Festival is regarded as one of the most prestigious international film festivals in Iran.

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