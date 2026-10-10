South Pars pressure boosting project to accelerate

TEHRAN- The deputy chairman of the Energy Committee of the Parliament, referring to the oil industry’s efforts to advance the South Pars pressure enhancement project, said: The recent approval issued by the Economic Council paves the way for accelerating the implementation of this national project.

Farhad Shahraki, in an interview with Shana, called attributing the delays in implementing the project to the oil industry illogical and added: The Parliament Energy Committee, with full information, continuously monitors the project’s implementation process, and in this regard, the continuous and diligent efforts of the oil industry, especially Pars Oil and Gas Company, have been evident.

Referring to the appropriate interaction between the Ministry of Oil and the Parliament in answering questions and addressing the concerns of Energy Committee members and holding numerous meetings between the two sides, he stressed using existing capacities to compensate for past delays: It is expected that the recent approval of the pressure enhancement project in the Economic Council will mark the starting point for accelerating its executive operations.

The deputy chairman of the Parliament Energy Committee, regarding the South Pars pressure enhancement project, stated: In recent weeks, proper synergy has formed among contractors, Pars Oil and Gas Company, the Ministry of Oil, and the Parliament, and with the cooperation of other influential bodies, it can be hoped that part of the delays will be compensated and the project implementation process will be pursued more rapidly.

Shahraki, on the necessity of countering the pressure decline in the South Pars reservoir, added: The Parliament Energy Committee will stand alongside the executive body of the pressure enhancement project, and it is hoped that the project’s implementation will become a successful and effective experience for the country’s industry.

According to him, one of the important points in this project is the suitable capacity to benefit from the capabilities of various industrial sectors of the country, such that small, medium, and large industries can participate in supplying equipment and implementing different parts of the project by injecting financial resources, and benefit from the experience of participating in a national project.

The deputy chairman of the Parliament Energy Commission continued: In addition to its economic effects and creating added value in the production chain, the implementation of this project can pave the way for job creation and entrepreneurship development, create suitable capacity for the formation and development of new knowledge and technologies in the country, and provide an opportunity to enhance the country’s technical and engineering capabilities in this field.

MA