MP warns any attack on Iran would trigger a much stronger response

TEHRAN — Abbas Goudarzi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s Presiding Board, has described US President Donald Trump’s threats against Iran as part of Washington’s psychological warfare, warning that any attack on the country would be met with a response many times more forceful.

Speaking to Mehr News Agency, Goudarzi said the United States uses threats and public manipulation to undermine Iranian society’s resilience and influence the calculations of the country’s officials.

He said such pressure was not new, noting that Iran had faced threats and sanctions since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Nevertheless, he argued, the country had continued to withstand external pressure by relying on domestic capabilities, national self-confidence and public support.

Goudarzi described the confrontation between Iran and the United States as an existential struggle, arguing that despite the considerable costs Iran had incurred, Washington had failed to achieve its objectives. He said resistance to external pressure was not merely a political choice for Iran but a strategic necessity for safeguarding its independence, security and future development.

The lawmaker identified defensive deterrence as one of the principal factors in preventing aggression against Iran. He said any potential adversary must understand that an attack would carry serious consequences and could no longer be launched without the prospect of a forceful response.

Iran, Goudarzi added, should not only preserve its existing deterrent capabilities but also continue strengthening them. He argued that a combination of military advances and the capacity to respond decisively would discourage any attempt to threaten the country’s territory, resources or national interests.

He also linked defense capabilities to broader national development, saying security was essential to economic growth, scientific advancement and stronger domestic production. Without adequate security, he warned that other areas of national life would also face serious risks.

Addressing the differing and sometimes contradictory statements made by US officials about Iran, Goudarzi said the discrepancies could reflect divisions within the United States over how to pursue its Iran policy. They could also, he added, be part of an effort to complicate the calculations of Iranian decision-makers.

He argued that the failure of Washington’s anti-Iran policies to achieve their intended goals may have contributed to competing views within the United States about how best to deal with Tehran.

Goudarzi said Iran should remain alert to such developments without abandoning its principles or allowing uncertainty to undermine its resolve.

He concluded by stressing the importance of national unity and social cohesion, urging officials and the public to avoid division and remain focused on the country’s strategic priorities.

