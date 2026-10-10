Iran’s seven conditions remain non-negotiable under seven-day proposal, says MP

TEHRAN — Hassan Qashqavi, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said Iran’s seven conditions under its seven-day proposal remain unchanged, stressing that they were set by the country’s highest authorities and cannot be revised or abandoned at lower levels of decision-making.

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Qashqavi said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would follow the fulfilment of all seven conditions, rejecting the idea that Iran should take that step before the agreed requirements are met.

He said Qatar, acting as an intermediary, had conveyed Washington’s response to Iran’s proposal while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in New York and even before his return to Iran.

Qashqavi argued that Iran had compelling reasons to insist on all seven conditions, citing Washington’s record of withdrawing from negotiations and failing to honor commitments. He said Iran would not accept taking action before the conditions were fulfilled, adding that the two countries’ presidents had previously signed up to the conditions, although the US president subsequently retreated from that position.

Qashqavi said the main difference between the current seven-day proposal and the framework discussed in Islamabad concerned the timetable rather than the substance of the proposed arrangement.

Under the earlier framework, he said, periods of 30 and 60 days had been discussed. The new proposal would compress the timetable into seven days without changing the underlying terms.

He added that the other side’s response called for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz first, with the seven conditions to be implemented gradually afterward. That sequence differs from Iran’s stated position that the conditions must be fulfilled before the strait is reopened.

Qashqavi also questioned Washington’s request for negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, arguing that it appeared inconsistent with US statements that military strikes had destroyed Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The lawmaker said Iran wanted greater clarity on what, precisely, the United States intended to discuss, describing the request as ambiguous.

Qashqavi said responsibility for the next move rested with Washington, which must decide whether to honor its commitments or withdraw from them again.

He pointed to domestic political pressures in the United States, including the approaching midterm elections and widening divisions within the Republican Party. Citing polling trends, he said Republican prospects had weakened in several states where the party traditionally performs well, adding that some US analysts were now raising the possibility that Republicans could lose control of both chambers of Congress.

