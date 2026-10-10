Diplomacy and the battlefield must be managed

In an article, Etemad examined Iran's current situation and its policy positions. Following the 40-day war, Iran's adversaries have launched a psychological campaign against the Iranian public by repeatedly announcing different dates for the outbreak of a third war involving Iran, the United States, or the Israeli regime.

Although the conflict appears to be continuing on various levels, predicting another war requires a careful assessment of the circumstances and underlying conditions. Iran's situation is also far from favorable. The state of neither war nor peace has placed considerable pressure on both the government and the public. As a result, expectations for either an end to the current situation or the beginning of a new conflict are growing. At a time when the Israeli regime is seeking an attack on Iran, the United States is preoccupied with the uncertainty surrounding Trump, West Asia and the wider world are filled with tension, and even the possibility of a global war is being discussed. Under such conditions, Iran must carefully manage both the diplomatic arena and the battlefield, as the country's future can be shaped by the decisions made today. Acting wisely will strengthen Iran's position in the region and in the years ahead.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Broad interactions through new initiatives

Siasat-e-Rooz devoted its editorial to the significance of Iran's participation in the Caspian Sea environmental summit. In it s foreign policy, of Iran has adopted a rational and realistic approach, moving beyond an exclusive focus on negotiations and instead pursuing multilayered activities in various fields. This strategy emphasizes an eastern-oriented policy and the expansion of relations with neighboring countries, particularly Iran's northern neighbors. Within the framework of this active diplomacy at the highest levels, President Pezeshkian traveled to Turkmenistan on an official visit. One of the most important aspects of the summit of the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States was Iran's presence as the only non-member country. Iran's significant geopolitical position and its internal capabilities have led member states to emphasize the necessity of deeper cooperation and greater integration with Tehran. This participation both exposed the failure of efforts to isolate Iran internationally and demonstrated the country's regional and global influence. It was also portrayed as evidence contradicting Trump's claims regarding Iran's destruction or decline.

Arman-e-Melli: An impotent America

Arman-e-Melli discussed developments between Iran and the United States in an interview with international affairs analyst Alaeddin Boroujerdi. He stated that Trump, facing a turbulent political situation ahead of the elections, is deeply concerned about declining popularity and voter support and may resort to drastic measures. However, entering a war before the election would certainly not benefit Trump because Iran's response would be stronger than that of the United States. He also described conditions within the United States as highly unstable, asserting that American citizens are increasingly frustrated by economic pressures and energy-related challenges that, in his view, have resulted from Trump's miscalculations. Consequently, he argued, Americans are paying the price for these mistakes. Boroujerdi noted that Trump's recent proposals to increase military spending have not won broad approval. Combined with financial difficulties, ammunition shortages, and growing domestic pressure, these factors suggest that Trump's political problems will become increasingly difficult. He further emphasized that resilience is a decisive factor in warfare and argued that, owing to its experience during the eight-year Iran-Iraq War, the Islamic Republic has gained valuable expertise in coping with sanctions and enhancing national endurance.

Khorasan: Bessent threatened himself

Khorasan analyzed remarks made by Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati, describing them as a clever response to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. According to the article, in the context of what it called a cognitive and perception-based conflict, Hemmati provided the banking sector's official response to the US Treasury's psychological campaign. At the beginning of the dispute, Bessent had effectively set a two-week countdown, intending to generate fear and accelerate a collapse in Tehran's financial markets. However, once the deadline passed and none of the predicted outcomes materialized, at least not in the manner Bessent had claimed, Hemmati responded with the sarcastic remark, You only have three days left, symbolically turning the same countdown clock back on Bessent himself. The newspaper argued that recent events revealed two important realities. First, they demonstrated to the Iranian public and financial markets that the opposing side's deadline had expired and amounted to little more than a propaganda claim that had not been fulfilled. Second, on the international stage, they placed the US Treasury Secretary in a position where he now has to explain to Wall Street and his critics why, after the expiration of the two-week ultimatum, Iran's economy has not collapsed and has instead managed to maintain its core functions.

