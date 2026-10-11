Tehran showcases urban market management, food security expertise to foreign delegations

TEHRAN- Tehran Municipality’s first program in the series of specialized visits “Introducing Tehran’s Urban Management Capabilities,” focusing on urban markets, logistics, and food security, was held on Saturday, October 10, in cooperation with the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the Asian Mayors Forum (AMF).

In this program, representatives of foreign countries and international organizations visited the Jalal Al-e Ahmad Fruit and Vegetable Market and the Beihaghi Shahrvand Store and became acquainted with Tehran’s urban management capacities in supplying and distributing essential goods. After these visits, a specialized meeting was held aimed at examining areas for joint cooperation.

This program, held under the title “Specialized Visit to Tehran’s Urban Markets, Logistics and Food Security” by the International Deputy of the Communication Center of Tehran Municipality, was welcomed by those present.

The purpose of this measure was also to develop urban diplomacy and introduce Tehran’s management capacities to representatives of international organizations.

During the visit to the Shahrvand Store, a press conference was held in the administrative section of the store. Davood Qorbanian, CEO of Shahrvand Store; Mehdi Bakhtiari-Zadeh, CEO of the Organization of Markets; Hamid Reza Gholamzadeh, Head of the Communication and International Affairs Center of Tehran Municipality, as well as the Secretary-General of the Asian Mayors Forum; and Mohammad Ali Shafiei, International Deputy of the Communication and International Affairs Center of Tehran Municipality, were present, and specialized topics concerning urban market management, supply of goods, and food security were discussed.

Fruit and vegetable markets ready to transfer experience and develop export of Iranian products

The CEO of the Organization for Management of Fruit and Vegetable Markets of Tehran Municipality, referring to the capacity of the capital’s market network, announced the organization’s readiness to develop international cooperation in the fields of transferring technical knowledge, supplying and distributing food products, and expanding exports of Iranian products.

Emphasizing the municipality’s responsibility to ensure citizens’ food security, he said: Access to high-quality, healthy, and reasonably priced food products is one of the main axes of the municipality’s activity. In this regard, an extensive network of fruit and vegetable markets and Shahrvand stores has been formed across the city.

Bakhtiari-Zadeh added: Currently, about 320 fruit and vegetable markets are active in Tehran, and citizens can, on average, access one of the municipality’s food product distribution centers by traveling less than 900 meters.

Referring to quality control mechanisms, he said: To ensure the health of products, a direct supply chain and continuous testing are on the agenda, and goods that do not meet the required quality and health standards will not be allowed to enter the markets covered by the organization.

The CEO of the Organization for Management of Fruit and Vegetable Markets of Tehran Municipality, referring to the capacity for cooperation with the countries present at the meeting, stated: This complex can cooperate in transferring technical knowledge, exchanging experience, and presenting models of management and distribution of food products.

Referring to Iran’s agricultural capacity and the production of diverse products in different seasons of the year, he added: Cooperation with traders and economic actors can provide the basis for developing the export of fruit and vegetable products and protein products.

Bakhtiari-Zadeh noted: Currently, trade in agricultural products between Iran and some of the countries present at this meeting exists, and cooperation with Tehran Municipality’s extensive network can help strengthen these relations and develop export routes.

In the end, he expressed hope that this visit would pave the way for expanding commercial and technical cooperation with friendly countries and forming more sustainable relations in the field of supply, distribution, and export of food products.

Shahrvand ready to develop commercial cooperation and exchange experience with foreign companies

Davood Qorbanian, CEO of Shahrvand Company, also emphasizing the necessity of expanding international cooperation, said: Familiarizing representatives of countries and embassies with Tehran Municipality’s services can pave the way for strengthening relations among countries and developing commercial and trade communications.

Referring to the company’s capacities for cooperation with trade and retail actors in various countries, he stated: Shahrvand is ready to provide the ground for the exchange of knowledge, experience, and technology and the development of commercial exchanges. In this regard, we invite the representatives of the countries present to introduce capable companies from their countries to begin joint cooperation.

Qorbanian, who is also the vice chairman of the country’s Chain Stores Union, added: The possibility of developing communications and exchanging experience exists not only for Shahrvand Company but also for other chain stores in Iran.

Stating that Iran enjoys significant capacities in the production of agricultural products and foodstuffs, as well as a broad consumer market, he said: Foreign companies can identify new opportunities for developing their commercial activities by understanding the needs of the Iranian market.

The CEO of Shahrvand Company continued: The areas of cooperation are not limited only to the supply of food, agricultural products, and meat; they also include the field of retail technologies, including enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, store management, and marketing systems. Shahrvand Company is ready to benefit from the specialized knowledge and experience of foreign companies in these areas.

Qorbanian at this meeting, referring to the role of Shahrvand stores and fruit markets, added: Iranian producers and industries can use the capacity of Shahrvand stores to offer products, introduce brands, and access the consumer market. In return, this company can be a platform for introducing and offering products of various countries in the Iranian market; a cooperation that includes areas such as raw materials, agricultural and food products, packaged goods, and retail-related technologies.

He asked the representatives of the countries present to provide the ground for communication with capable companies and economic actors through their commercial counselors and the economic sections of their embassies.

In the end, Qorbanian expressed hope that these visits would lead to practical and sustainable cooperation among Shahrvand Company, Iranian traders, and foreign companies and provide the ground for market development, exchange of knowledge and technology, and mutual supply of the parties’ commercial needs.

Tehran municipality seeks to turn sister-city relations into practical economic cooperation

The Secretary-General of the Asian Mayors Forum at this meeting emphasized using the capacity of relations among cities to develop commercial cooperation, transfer experiences, and engage economic companies.

Referring to Tehran’s experience in large-scale distribution of goods and maintaining citizens’ access to essential products, he spoke of the capacity for cooperation with regional cities in the fields of export and import of products, transfer of technical knowledge, and provision of urban services.

Gholamzadeh also introduced the “Zero Inflation” initiative, aimed at stabilizing the prices of 12 essential goods for six months, as one of Tehran Municipality’s measures to support citizens.

Foreign diplomats emphasize Tehran’s capacity in supplying and distributing essential goods

At the end of the program, representatives of foreign countries and the Deputy Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), in conversations with reporters, considered Tehran’s capacities in supplying and distributing food to be significant.

ECO emphasizes Tehran urban management’s role in strengthening regional food security

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) also considered the city’s experience in supplying and distributing food valuable and emphasized the role of municipalities in strengthening food security and citizens’ affordable access to essential goods even in crisis conditions.

Emre Hengut also called for the continuation of specialized visits and the exchange of experiences to develop cooperation among cities and regional institutions.

The list of guests present in the half-day tour organized by Tehran Municipality, included Kim Junpyo, Ambassador of South Korea, and his wife; Ahmad Soueidan, Ambassador of Lebanon; Khalid Ibrahim Elsheikh, Deputy Head of Mission in the Sudanese Embassy; Bahador Nazir, Counsellor of the Tajik Embassy; Mostafa Diabate, Counselor of the Burkina Faso Embassy; Vladislav Perpelkin, Counselor of the Russian Embassy; Hubert Przybyszewski, First Secretary of the Polish Embassy; Deputy Ambassador of Oman; Faizan Taimoor Saqib, Third Secretary in Embassy of Pakistan, Counselor of the Pakistani Embassy; Jadidzadeh, Economic Officer of the United Nations Coordinator’s Office; Chentaei Emre Angut, Deputy Secretary-General of ECO; and Lola Gheybollahzadeh, Head of ECO Coordination and Follow-up Department.

Overall, the specialized visit served as a practical step in strengthening Tehran’s urban diplomacy and presenting its integrated network of fruit and vegetable markets and Shahrvand stores as a working model for food supply, price regulation, and access to essential goods.

By bringing together foreign ambassadors, international organizations such as ECO and the Asian Mayors Forum, and Tehran Municipality officials, the program created a platform for exchanging technical knowledge, expanding trade in agricultural and food products, and encouraging joint investment and retail cooperation.

If followed by concrete agreements and sustained follow-up, such initiatives could help transform sister-city and international relations into tangible economic partnerships, enhance regional food security, and open new export and knowledge-exchange opportunities for both Iran and participating countries.