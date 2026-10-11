Super oil tanker catches fire after hitting sea mine in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN_ The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy announced that a super oil tanker carrying crude oil caught fire after hitting a sea mine while attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized route.

In a statement on Saturday, the IRGC Navy said the tanker, which was carrying crude oil and attempting to leave the strategic waterway via an unauthorized route, suffered a powerful explosion after striking a sea mine in a hazardous route that had been declared dangerous.

The statement added that the supertanker had switched off its navigation and positioning systems before the incident. Following the mine strike, it was engulfed in a massive fire that was clearly visible to residents living along the coast.

“The massive fire is the fate of any non-compliant oil tanker that seeks to disregard the security and laws of the Strait of Hormuz,” the IRGC Navy warned.