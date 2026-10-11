Farewell to a daughter (Lady) of Devotion: Zahedan honors police martyr Nosrat Eftekhari

With hearts heavy with grief and pride, the people of Zahedan gathered to bid farewell to Nosrat Eftekhari, a devoted policewoman who gave her life in the service of her people. As her coffin passed through the streets, the city paid tribute to a woman whose mission was not merely to serve, but to build bridges of trust, bring communities closer, and strengthen the bond between the police and the people.

As the police officer responsible for cultural affairs in Zahedan, Eftekhari worked tirelessly to foster closer ties with local communities. Her legacy is one of service, compassion, and commitment—a reminder that the mission of the police extends beyond protecting public security to standing alongside the people they serve.

On Sunday, Zahedan mourned one of its own. Her sacrifice will be remembered, and her commitment to serving the community will endure.

