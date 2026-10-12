Roti Jala: a golden net of Malaysian culture on Tehran’s guest table

TEHRAN — The Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran on Sunday, October 11, hosted a warm and colorful gathering in which the aroma of Malay spices and hospitality, leaving a lasting memory of friendship between two cultures.

The event brought together foreign diplomats, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Iranian graduates of Malaysian universities, and alumni of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Program (MTCP). At its heart was one of Malaysia’s most beloved culinary treasures: roti jala.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Dato’ Wan Aznainizam Yusri bin Wan Abdul Rashid, Chargé d’Affaires and Head of Mission at the Embassy of Malaysia, delivered this speech:

“Distinguished guests,

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as other agencies, fellow diplomats, dear friends of Malaysia,

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and a very warm welcome — khosh amadeh — to the Embassy of Malaysia.

Thank you all for taking the time to join us today. Your presence reflects the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that our nations, and indeed our diplomatic communities, continue to enjoy.

Today’s gathering serves a wonderful dual purpose. First and foremost, it is my distinct pleasure to officially introduce the Embassy’s new Head of Chancery, Mr. Muhammad Shahiran. Shahiran joined our team in Tehran a couple of weeks ago with a wealth of experience, having been posted previously in Turkmenistan and Peru. I know he is eager to get to know all of you, and I am confident he will find the same warmth, kindness, and cooperation from the officials here, the diplomatic community, as well as the Friends of Malaysia in Iran that I have enjoyed since my arrival last August. Please join me in welcoming him to his new home in Iran!

Mr. Muhammad Shahiran

Our second objective today is to share a piece of Malaysian culture with you through one of our greatest passions: our food.

The great Persian poet Rumi once beautifully captured the magic of gathering around food to feed the soul:

‘Sof-reh bee-aa-reed o fo-rood aa-va-reed’

‘Peesh ka-shee-dash keh kam lar-zand mo-reed’

‘Bring out the table spread, set it down, and bring the food,

For the lovers must be fed.’

Malaysia is known globally as a food paradise, where our diverse culture is reflected directly on our plates. Today, as part of our ongoing cultural diplomacy and efforts to promote Malaysia’s rich heritage, our Home-Based Staff have put together a special culinary showcase. Shortly, you will witness a live cooking demonstration of Roti Jala — which translates to ‘Net Bread’ due to its intricate, lace-like design. This traditional favourite is paired perfectly with our classic chicken and beef curries, rich with aromatic spices that I believe will resonate deeply with the sophisticated palates of our Iranian friends.

I would not want to take much of the time to bore you with my long speech. Let’s skip the formalities today. Enjoy the cooking demonstration, eat heartily, and let the food do what it does best — bring us closer together.

Thank you all very much, and kheyli mamnoon.”

After the speech, embassy staff demonstrated the art of making roti jala with skill and delicacy: a thin batter poured through a special funnel into fine, lace-like webs on the pan, turning in moments into golden, netted bread. Guests were also given the chance to try their own hand at it, shaping the batter and joyfully eating what they had made. A tahari — a spread of diverse Malaysian dishes — was then served, from aromatic curries to beloved Malay favorites, transforming the embassy into a small corner of Kuala Lumpur. Guests mingled, chatted, and deepened their friendships in the warm atmosphere.

And it was the incomparable hospitality of Dato’ Wan Aznainizam Yusri bin Wan Abdul Rashid and the Malaysian embassy team that made the pleasure of this gathering doubly memorable — a warmth felt from the very first moment and lingering, like the scent of Malay spices, long after the last bite. Roti Jala today was not merely a bread; it was a net that wove cultures together and proved that food is the most eloquent language of friendship among nations.

Photos by Niloofar Aghili