Tehran theater to host reading performance of “The Star-Spangled Girl”

TEHRAN- On Saturday, the Simorgh Theater Hall in Tehran will be hosting a reading performance of the acclaimed American playwright Neil Simon’s comedy “The Star-Spangled Girl”.

The reading performance will be directed by Mehrshad Moradi, based on a Persian translation by Shahram Zargar.

The play will be read by a cast composed of Erfan Sepehr and Reyhaneh Keyhan.

“The Star-Spangled Girl” is a romantic comedy, set in San Francisco during the 1960s. Blending romance, political disagreement and situational humor, the play follows two young men whose radical ideals and unconventional lifestyle are challenged by the arrival of a patriotic woman.

Andy Hobart and Norman Cornell are roommates and political activists who run a small magazine called “Fallout” from their apartment. Dedicated to challenging the American establishment, the publication reflects their opposition to the prevailing political and social order. However, their commitment to the cause has brought little financial success. Struggling to keep the magazine afloat, they face unpaid bills, pressure from their printer and overdue rent. Andy, the more practical of the two, tries to manage their financial difficulties while finding ways to keep their landlady from demanding payment.

Their lives change when Sophie Rauschmeyer, a friendly young woman from the American South and a former Olympic swimmer, moves into the apartment next door. Her charm immediately captivates Norman, who falls head over heels for her. His feelings, however, are not returned. As Norman's infatuation grows, Andy decides to hire Sophie to help with the magazine, partly to please his lovesick roommate and partly to support their struggling publication.

Sophie initially suspects that the magazine's activities are dangerously subversive, reflecting her patriotic outlook and sharply contrasting with the men's radical politics. Yet the situation takes an unexpected turn when she develops feelings for Andy instead of Norman. Andy, who shares her attraction, finds himself caught between his growing affection for Sophie and his political convictions.

The emerging romance threatens to undermine the partnership between the two friends. Norman must confront his unrequited love, while Andy faces a conflict between his personal desires and ideological commitments. As romantic misunderstandings and political disagreements collide, the three characters become entangled in a comic struggle that tests their friendship, loyalties and beliefs.

Simon reportedly drew inspiration from a lively political exchange he witnessed between writer Paddy Chayefsky and René Carpenter, the wife of astronaut Scott Carpenter. The encounter explored the humorous possibilities of political disagreement between people whose apparent identities and convictions seemed incompatible.

Although the play featured Simon's characteristic witty dialogue and comic situations, its reception was mixed. Some critics found its humor entertaining, while others considered the story comparatively lightweight and less effective than his earlier successes, including “Barefoot in the Park” and “The Odd Couple”. Simon himself later expressed reservations about the play, suggesting that it lacked the substance of his stronger comedies.

In 1971, the play was adapted into a film directed by Jerry Paris, with Tony Roberts as Andy, Todd Susman as Norman and Sandy Duncan as Amy, the character renamed from Sophie. The film retained the central romantic conflict and political contrasts but received largely unfavorable reviews.

SAB/



