Jajarm offers budget-friendly rural escape, but rail links need improvement

JAJARM, North Khorasan Province – With its quiet rural surroundings, historical railway station and proximity to protected natural areas, Jajarm has the potential to attract travelers seeking an affordable alternative to Iran’s busier tourist destinations. But poor railway facilities, limited train tickets and a shortage of visitor services remain major obstacles to turning that potential into a thriving tourism destination.

Situated about 165 kilometers from Bojnurd, the capital of North Khorasan province in northeastern Iran, Jajarm offers opportunities to experience rural life and a slower pace of travel without the costs often associated with more developed tourist centers.

One of the area's distinctive landmarks is Jajarm railway station, a historical building that has served as the province's only active passenger rail connection to Iran's national railway network. The station, whose origins date to 1930 according to its glazed brick tiles, was inscribed on Iran's national industrial heritage list in 2019.

Built during the early Pahlavi period, the approximately 33-by-15.9-meter structure features a stone facade and turquoise tilework. It once formed part of a larger railway workers' complex, of which only the station's administrative building and a water reservoir remain.

Beyond its architectural significance, the station could play a greater role in connecting visitors with the region's rural communities and natural attractions.

The nearby Railway Station Village, which takes its name from the railway facility, has experienced decades of population decline. Its population has fallen from around 800 people two to three decades ago to about 230 residents in 70 households, according to local figures. Many former railway workers and their families moved to cities such as Jajarm, Shahrud and Semnan after retirement, while some residents continue to travel between the village and larger urban centers.

Local efforts to develop tourism have recently offered a measure of hope for the settlement.

In August 2025, the Fanoos Kavir Abrisham ecotourism lodge opened after receiving its operating permit. It was described as the second licensed ecotourism accommodation in Jajarm county and has created direct employment opportunities for some villagers. Local initiatives to train residents and encourage small-scale tourism businesses have also helped stimulate interest in returning to the village.

Owners of Fanoos Kavir Abrisham ecotourism lodge, a middle-aged couple, welcome guests. (Photo: Saeed Fotouhi)

The lodge is intended to accommodate visitors arriving by train and those exploring the surrounding region. The village's location near Touran National Park and the Miandasht Protected Area, known as a habitat of the endangered Asiatic cheetah, also provides opportunities for nature-based tourism.

For travelers on a limited budget, such accommodation and locally run tourism services could provide a way to explore a less-visited part of northeastern Iran while supporting rural livelihoods. However, the availability of affordable accommodation alone is not enough to make the area an accessible destination.

Railway station struggles to meet basic needs

Despite its historical importance and tourism potential, Jajarm railway station faces serious infrastructure and service problems.

Field reports describe a badly deteriorated passenger platform, with sections of its concrete surface crumbling into sand and soil. The station building and equipment also require maintenance, while inadequate nighttime lighting and a lack of basic amenities, including a restaurant and shop, make waiting for trains inconvenient.

Ticket availability presents another major challenge. Passenger quotas are limited, and travelers may need to book one or two months in advance. Trains that pass through the station make only brief stops, restricting opportunities for visitors to plan trips around rail services.

Speaking to the Tehran Times, Ebrahim Akhavan, head of the Jajarm City Council, said the station lacked adequate passenger facilities and suitable waiting areas despite being the province's only active passenger rail connection to the national network.

A view of Jajarm railway station

Local officials and tourism advocates have also raised concerns about security around the station, including insufficient lighting and the lack of an adequately staffed police post.

The railway network's limited reach compounds the problem. Although other stations exist along the rail line, including those serving the areas of Esfarayen and Sankhvast, they do not provide comparable passenger access and services. Residents across North Khorasan therefore often have to travel by bus to Jajarm before boarding a train.

Local representatives are calling for repairs to the platform and station building, more available tickets, additional train stops and better lighting and security. They have also proposed facilities for food and refreshments, stalls selling local handicrafts and souvenirs, and a local rail service connecting Jajarm with Tehran and Mashhad.

Ancient cistern reflects traditional water management

Jajarm’s ancient underground cistern, locally known as an ab-anbar, offers a glimpse into the town’s traditional water management system, according to Akhavan, who spoke to the Tehran Times.

He said spring water was distributed through canals and channels to the cistern, public bathhouses, gardens and agricultural fields, connecting water storage with everyday urban life and farming.

Jajarm’s ancient underground cistern

The cistern features a large underground reservoir with walls built using sarooj, a traditional water-resistant mortar. According to Akhavan, the use of sarooj and lime helped reinforce the walls against water pressure and protect the stored water. The structure stands as an example of Jajarm’s architectural heritage and its historical approach to water storage and supply.

From transit point to tourism gateway

Improving the station could benefit both residents and prospective visitors. Better rail access would make it easier to plan short rural breaks, while additional stops and reliable ticket availability could help tour operators develop rail-based itineraries linking Jajarm's historic sites, villages and nearby natural areas.

Small improvements could also create opportunities for local businesses, from ecotourism accommodation and food services to handicraft sales and guided excursions.

Yet Jajarm's tourism prospects depend on more than railway repairs. Turning the area into a recognized destination will require coordinated planning, reliable transport, adequate visitor services and sustained cooperation between public authorities, local communities and private businesses.

For now, Jajarm remains an option for travelers willing to venture beyond established tourist routes, particularly those interested in rural experiences and a quieter atmosphere. Its historic station and surrounding natural assets provide a foundation for tourism development, but limited transport capacity and deteriorating infrastructure continue to stand between that promise and a more accessible destination.

With better rail services and modest investment in local facilities, Jajarm could become a practical, budget-conscious gateway to North Khorasan. Without them, the province risks missing an opportunity to turn its railway connection and rural character into lasting economic benefits for its communities.

AM