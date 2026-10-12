Pezeshkian opens new academic year, urges universities to lead Iran out of problems

TEHRAN - President Masoud Pezeshkian inaugurated the universities' new academic year in Tehran on Monday, calling on academics, elites and students to help resolve the country's challenges.

He said overcoming the current difficult situation is possible by relying on universities and empowering capable and faithful talents.

Stressing self-belief, Pezeshkian added: "We can solve these problems. We must move from I cannot to we can." With such conviction, he said, Iran can powerfully overcome all existing problems.