World standards day ceremony held in Tehran

TEHRAN- The ceremony commemorating World Standards Day was held on the morning of October 13, under the slogan "Shared Vision for a Better World" and focusing on "Clean and Affordable Energy." The event was organized by the National Standards Organization of Iran and attended by a number of national officials and those active in the quality sector at the Summit Hall.

The ceremony also emphasized the necessity of developing clean energy, increasing productivity, and upgrading standards related to energy consumption in energy-intensive industries. Optimizing production processes, developing renewable energy infrastructure, and reducing environmental pollution are among the areas in which these standards play a role.

The implementation of energy management standards in the agricultural and food industry value chain is also particularly important. The use of clean and low-consumption technologies in sectors such as cold storage, processing industries, and industrial greenhouses, in addition to helping manage production costs, can help maintain product quality after harvest and reduce agricultural waste.

Standardization of energy-intensive equipment and processes in agriculture and the food industry also provides the basis for increasing productivity, optimal use of resources, and strengthening sustainable food security infrastructure. From this perspective, the development and implementation of energy-related standards, in addition to economic effects, are also important in protecting natural resources and reducing the environmental consequences of production activities.

In another part of the ceremony, top production and service units at both national and provincial levels, conformity assessment bodies including inspection companies and partner laboratories, corresponding technical committees, quality control managers, sample drafting secretaries, and pioneers in the field of quality were honored.

This ceremony was held with the aim of explaining the role of standards in improving the quality of products and services, enhancing productivity, and supporting sustainable development.

MA