Government, parliament must reach a common understanding to manage economic conditions: Qalibaf

TEHRAN- Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, emphasizing the necessity of coordination and consensus between the government and parliament in managing the country's economic conditions, said: "Accurate assessment of the current situation and outlining upcoming scenarios can provide the basis for more effective decision-making to improve people's livelihoods and manage economic challenges in the second half of the year."

According to an IRNA report from the parliament, a joint meeting of a group of ministers and senior economic officials of the government and the heads of the economic committees of the parliament was held on the topic of examining the economic and livelihood situation of the people, with the presence of Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, the Speaker of the Parliament.

In this meeting, which was attended by Ali Nikzad, First Vice Speaker of the Parliament; Gholamreza Tajgardoun, Head of the Budget and Planning Committee; Mohammad-Javad Askari, Head of the Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Environment Committee; Shamseddin Hosseini, Head of the Economic Committee; Ali Babaei Karmani, Head of the Social Committee; Seyyed Hamid Pourmohammadi, Head of the Plan and Budget Organization; Ahmad Meidari, Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare; Abdolnaser Hemmati, Governor General of the Central Bank; Gholamreza Nouri Qezeljeh, Minister of Agriculture; Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance; and Babak Negahdari, Head of the Parliament Research Center, the ministers and government officials and the heads of committees and the head of the Parliament Research Center discussed and exchanged views on various issues including the commodity coupon (Kalabarg) plan, securing the livelihood of the people and the armed forces, the state of agricultural and livestock production, the supply of production inputs, investment and economic growth, compensation for war damages, and other issues related to their areas of responsibility.

The Speaker of the Islamic Parliament in this session, emphasizing the necessity of forming a common understanding between the government and parliament about the country's economic conditions, said: "The most important point that we must pay attention to is the necessity of consensus and having a common understanding of the current situation and upcoming conditions."

He added: "We have passed the first six months of the year, and we now have experience from this period; accordingly, we must plan for the next six months by accurately assessing past events."

Qalibaf added: "Both the government and the parliament and all institutions are trying and managing the conditions, and in this regard, we need to make decisions with a more precise view based on an assessment of the conditions."

The Parliament Speaker, emphasizing that we must determine what the scenario ahead for the next six months is, and if we have consensus on this, we can design better for it, said: "Alongside issues such as compensation for damages, supply of raw materials and matters of the industrial sector, improving the livelihood level of the people and the armed forces are two important priorities that must be seriously considered."

He emphasized: "The decisions we make must be such that the people's table is the last place affected by sanctions and war, and also the first place where a correct managerial decision has a positive effect; in this regard, we must set goals correctly and accurately and direct resources toward the point we want."

The head of the legislative branch added: "As someone who has managed crises from the first days of the revolution until now and has learned management in crisis, I say with all my being that in times of crisis, the greatest opportunities exist for us, and we must not neglect this matter."

Emphasizing that today economic war is more important than cognitive, military and cyber wars, and economic war is the main axis of the war against us, hr stated: "In economic war, our main challenge is the challenge of decision-making, management and stable governance."

Stating that in war conditions we must accept responsibility, make decisions, and courageously defend those who work, he said: "Do not doubt that if we move forward in coordination in this gathering, we can, through synergy, place the parliament and the government on a single axis in the economic field and move forward."

Qalibaf, stating that currently the most important priority in all decision-making is the livelihood of the people and the armed forces, said: "We must act in such a way that the people's livelihood is the last place harmed by the pressure of war and sanctions, and the first positive result of decisions is on the people's table. This view must also exist in economic growth, reconstruction, and providing liquidity to the industrial sector."

MA