IRGC forces dismantle kidnapping cell in southeastern Iran

TEHRAN- Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has dismantled an armed kidnapping cell linked to a terrorist group in Sistan-Baluchestan Province, rescuing an engineer abducted a day earlier and killing five members of the group, according to the IRGC’s Quds Headquarters.

The headquarters said its forces identified the cell in the Kurin area of Zahedan, west of the provincial capital, through precise intelligence operations. The team had abducted an engineer working on construction projects and was planning to transfer him across Iran’s border into a neighboring country.

IRGC ground forces launched an operation against the kidnappers, killing five members of the cell and freeing the hostage, the statement said.

One IRGC serviceman was also martyred during the confrontation, the headquarters added.

Sistan-Baluchestan shares borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, making border security and efforts to prevent the movement of armed groups key priorities for Iranian security agencies.