Iran has reached developed nations’ level in nuclear science, says AEOI chief

TEHRAN — Iran has attained a level of nuclear science and technology comparable to that of developed countries and is now manufacturing domestically the equipment and systems required by its national industries, Vice President and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) chief Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a ceremony marking National Standard Day, Eslami highlighted the role of scientific expertise, innovation and effective management in advancing Iran’s technological capabilities, saying the country had the human and technical resources needed to become a leading force in science and technology.

He stressed that management should create the conditions for talented individuals to flourish and ensure that scientific achievements translate into tangible benefits for the Iranian people.

Domestic production counters restrictions

Eslami said opposition to Iran’s access to nuclear technology would not undermine the country’s scientific capabilities, emphasizing that Iran had committed no wrongdoing in pursuing technological advancement.

He also referred to attacks by Israel and the United States on industrial infrastructure, including sensitive processes at refineries, petrochemical plants and steel facilities. According to Eslami, these attacks targeted industrial control systems and instrumentation essential to maintaining production processes.

He said foreign suppliers had refused to provide or repair certain equipment, prompting Iranian specialists to develop and manufacture domestic alternatives that meet current standards and can be supplied to industrial operators.

The AEOI chief presented this domestic manufacturing capacity as an example of how Iranian expertise could address supply constraints and sustain industrial operations despite external restrictions.

Nuclear technology as a driver of development

Eslami described nuclear technology as a tool for improving people's lives, strengthening national capabilities and supporting economic and technological development. He also highlighted the contribution of a relatively young generation of specialists, noting that the average age of professionals involved in scientific and technological achievements in the field was approximately 35.

His remarks underscored the importance of investing in domestic scientific talent and translating research and technological advances into practical applications across the economy.



